We’ve already tested your knowledge of those who made a Liverpool appearance in 2021/22, but how about the 20 players who etched their name on the scoresheet?
The Reds scored 148 goals across all competitions, the most they’ve ever managed in a single campaign in club history.
And Liverpool were kept scoreless only six times throughout their 63 games, in what was a remarkable show of attacking prowess.
A total of 20 different players contributed on the scoresheet across the four different competitions (not inclusive of penalty shootouts), with five Reds ending the campaign with double figures.
Question is, can you name all of Liverpool’s goalscorers in 2021/22 when we put the time pressure on?
You have just 2 minutes!
