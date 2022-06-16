Liverpool’s route to success has been mapped out with the release of the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures, with their fate now in their own hands – starting against a promoted side once more.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side may have only just finished one relentless season, but another is fast approaching with the Premier League to return on August 6.

The Reds’ full fixtures have been released and it includes an early trip to Man United and another start against a newly-promoted club.

With another near-miss in the title race last season, Liverpool will have plenty of fire in their belly to go one better and they have 38 matches to navigate to do just that.

Here are six key things we spotted from the Reds’ 2022/23 Premier League schedule.

On the road, start and finish

For the second season in a row, Liverpool will start the season away from home with a trip to Fulham on August 6 – an early reunion for Fabio Carvalho!

It also means it is the fourth year in succession that the Reds have started against a promoted team, the Championship champions no less – with Norwich (2019/20, 2021/22) and Leeds (2020/21) coming before them, the Reds won each of those games.

But while they start away from home, they also finish away from Anfield too with a trip to Southampton closing out the season on May 28 – it just doesn’t feel right.

A familiar Man City schedule

Does it always feel like Liverpool make a trip to Man City every April? Well, for the last few years that has been the case and it is again in 2022/23.

It means Klopp’s side will host City first, on October 15, and then face a long wait before they meet again on April 1.

The double-header is of utmost importance for Liverpool as they must take more points off Pep Guardiola’s side this time around, they cannot afford to call it even and let the rest of the league try and take the points off for them.

When you add the Champions League to the agenda…

With less time to see out the season thanks to the World Cup, it’s another taxing year ahead and the Reds don’t necessarily have it easy in and around the Champions League group stage.

For example, Matchday 3 in Europe: Wolves (H) before, Chelsea (A) after; Matchday 4: Arsenal (A) before, Man City (H) after.

It adds another layer of complexity and demands on Klopp’s squad, but they showed they have what it takes to successfully navigate challenges across all competitions and they’ll need the same in 2022/23.

The World Cup break

With the World Cup in Qatar coming in the middle of the domestic season, the Premier League will come to a halt on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day.

Liverpool are to meet Southampton (H) in the final game before players jet off for the tournament before then travelling to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on their return on December 26.

On the face of it, they appear favourable fixtures to end the first part of the season and on a return that could still have some players absent, should they be handed extra time to recover.

A favourable run-in…

While the Premier League can throw up one curveball after another, Liverpool’s finish to the season is one that can be considered favourable.

While the month of April will be jam-packed and include games against City, Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham, the final four league games make for good reading.

Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H) and Southampton (A), all of whom finished eighth and below last season.

Brentford, Aston Villa and Southampton finished 13th, 14th and 15th respectively and faded somewhat in the final stages, but that’s far from saying Klopp’s side can take them lightly.

At this stage, on paper, it’s favourable with no ‘big six’ team to face and it’s up to Liverpool to make sure there is nothing to worry about.

Get the away games boxed off early

By the time the season breaks up for the World Cup, Liverpool will have already made trips to Man United (Aug 20), Everton (Sept 3), Chelsea (Sept 17), Arsenal (Oct 8) and Tottenham (Nov 5).

It makes for an intriguing start to the campaign and one with heightened importance on feeling at home on the road from the off, Liverpool know all too well the price of even a few dropped points.

On the flip side, the aforementioned quintet then all have to make the journey to Anfield in 2023 and Klopp’s side have readily been able to put on the afterburners at that stage of the campaign.

Let’s hope they can carry it all the way through. Bring it on.