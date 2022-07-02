Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2 targets explain why moves fell through & Anfield expansion update – Latest Liverpool FC News

Two former targets have revealed why their proposed moves to Liverpool fell through, while This Is Anfield has another exclusive Anfield Road End expansion update.

 

“I was crying” – Us too, Yevhen!

Yevhen Konoplyanka and Nabil Fekir.

Two names that bring back bad memories for Liverpool supporters.

In January 2014, the Reds had a deal to sign Konoplyanka from Dnipro all but wrapped up, before everything fell through at the final hurdle. It was the same story when, four years later, the club thought they’d sealed the signing of Fekir from Lyon.

Now, both players have opened up on the real reasons why their moves to Anfield didn’t happen.

Ukrainian winger Konoplyanka says he was left in tears when Dnipro owner Ihor Kolomoyskyi refused to sign off the transfer.

Meanwhile, Fekir, who now plies his trade with Real Betis, has told BetisTV that he did all of his interviews with Liverpool’s official website, before “problems with his representative” arose and the transfer broke down.

The Frenchman even went as far as to say that Jurgen Klopp told him “he loved” him in a phone call before the move collapsed.

It just goes to show, Liverpool’s transfer dealings certainly haven’t always been so plain sailing!

 

3 things today: More exclusive Anfield expansion footage!

  • Anfield is a step closer to adding to its capacity by 7,000, after a 300-tone roof truss was eased into place on the Anfield Road End on Tuesday morning.
  • This Is Anfield has published 11 photos and exclusive footage of the stand, which is on track to be completed in time for the 2023/24 season.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold takes a throw-in during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark will be staying with Liverpool into his fifth season, with the Dane confirming that he has signed a new contract.

 

Latest transfer chat

CARDIFF, WALES - Saturday, June 4, 2022: Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko during a training session at the Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Play-Off Final match between Wales and Ukraine. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Arsenal are set to complete a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City, after agreeing a deal worth £32 million, according to The Athletic.
  • Juventus are to replace Bayern-bound Matthijs de Ligt with Torino’s Gleison Bremer, according to GOAL. There’s a name that’s been linked to Liverpool a few times in recent years!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Four years of the best goalkeeper in the world at Liverpool!

No Women’s Euros tonight, with the group stages concluding on Monday.

 

