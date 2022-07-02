Two former targets have revealed why their proposed moves to Liverpool fell through, while This Is Anfield has another exclusive Anfield Road End expansion update.

“I was crying” – Us too, Yevhen!

Yevhen Konoplyanka and Nabil Fekir.

Two names that bring back bad memories for Liverpool supporters.

In January 2014, the Reds had a deal to sign Konoplyanka from Dnipro all but wrapped up, before everything fell through at the final hurdle. It was the same story when, four years later, the club thought they’d sealed the signing of Fekir from Lyon.

Now, both players have opened up on the real reasons why their moves to Anfield didn’t happen.

Ukrainian winger Konoplyanka says he was left in tears when Dnipro owner Ihor Kolomoyskyi refused to sign off the transfer.

Meanwhile, Fekir, who now plies his trade with Real Betis, has told BetisTV that he did all of his interviews with Liverpool’s official website, before “problems with his representative” arose and the transfer broke down.

The Frenchman even went as far as to say that Jurgen Klopp told him “he loved” him in a phone call before the move collapsed.

It just goes to show, Liverpool’s transfer dealings certainly haven’t always been so plain sailing!

3 things today: More exclusive Anfield expansion footage!

Anfield is a step closer to adding to its capacity by 7,000, after a 300-tone roof truss was eased into place on the Anfield Road End on Tuesday morning.

This Is Anfield has published 11 photos and exclusive footage of the stand, which is on track to be completed in time for the 2023/24 season.

Rhys Williams has completed a loan move to Blackpool for the upcoming campaign. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will look to keep hold of Sepp van den Berg or Nat Phillips as a fifth-choice centre-back.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark will be staying with Liverpool into his fifth season, with the Dane confirming that he has signed a new contract.

Aston Villa have failed in their attempts to convince Carney Chukwuemeka to stay, with the Liverpool-linked midfielder now set to leave in the next 12 months.

Fabinho has explained the important role he is playing in helping Darwin Nunez settle into life at Liverpool.

Latest transfer chat

Arsenal are set to complete a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City, after agreeing a deal worth £32 million, according to The Athletic.

Tottenham have wrapped up their sixth signing of the summer, with wing-back Djed Spence joining from Middlesbrough.

Juventus are to replace Bayern-bound Matthijs de Ligt with Torino’s Gleison Bremer, according to GOAL. There’s a name that’s been linked to Liverpool a few times in recent years!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Four years of the best goalkeeper in the world at Liverpool!

No Women’s Euros tonight, with the group stages concluding on Monday.