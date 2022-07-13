Jurgen Klopp has explained his plans for Darwin Nunez, while the French senate has blamed UEFA and not Liverpool fans for their disorganisation around the Champions League final.

Nunez not Klopp’s new Firmino

When Liverpool wrapped up an £85m deal to sign Darwin Nunez last month, many wondered where and how he would fit into this team.

Roberto Firmino has been the heartbeat of the Reds’ attack ever since Klopp’s arrival in 2015, but the Liverpool boss has now explained how he wants Nunez to offer something totally different to the Brazilian.

“Do I want Darwin to play like Bobby Firmino in the same position? No, not at all. It makes no sense,” Klopp told reporters.

“We are talking about a false No. 9 and a No. 9. That is the difference.”

Klopp went on to elaborate on Liverpool’s attacking options, believing the array of talent he has at his disposal will make his team more unpredictable than ever.

Interestingly, Harvey Elliott was named among those Klopp says will play a part in attack this season, perhaps an indication that he could be set for a more advanced role than the last campaign.

The Liverpool boss stressed the importance of “refreshing” the way his team plays and claims to “have an idea” as to how he wants to set up this season.

We’re all eyes, Jurgen. It really does promise to be a fascinating new season.

3 things today: UEFA gets the blame at last

Liverpool fans were unfairly blamed for the chaos which surrounded last season’s Champions League final in Paris, a French Senate report has found. Got there in the end.

Klopp is to be given freedom of the city next week, joining Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish in being awarded the highest civil honour the city can offer. Is right, Jurgen!

Ben Davies, the 26-year-old Liverpool centre-back who is yet to play a senior match for the club, is closing in on a move to Blackburn Rovers, according to the Mail.

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds were in good spirits when arriving in Singapore for the second leg of their Asia tour today, with an open training session set for tomorrow before Friday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Jamie Carragher’s son scored his first goal for Wigan’s first team against Liverpool on Tuesday night. How old does that make you feel!

And talented young goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga was awarded Man of the Match as he helped Macclesfield keep a clean sheet against West Brom. One to keep an eye on this season!

Latest transfer chat

Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea has finally been confirmed, with the former Liverpool winger now joining up with his new team-mates on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Chelsea also look set to complete the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are eyeing PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe and Man City‘s Nathan Ake as other defensive reinforcements, according to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s quest to sign all of his former players continues, with Man United now close to signing Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez, according to Sky Sports.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Dan’s coverage of the developments in France have been fantastic. Today was a step in the right direction, but it should only be the start.

The French senate report completely exonerates Liverpool fans over what happened at the Champions League final. Now, two things must happen: 1. A full formal apology from the French government published in French, English, and Spanish

2. A French parliamentary inquiry under oath — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) July 13, 2022

Today’s Women’s Euros fixtures will see Sweden take on Switzerland and Netherlands, who are without star striker Vivianne Miedema, face Portugal.