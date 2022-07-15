Liverpool’s tour of Asia ended with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace in Singapore, but the Reds will return home with nine players currently injured.

Victory in Singapore, but 9 injuries

After a pre-season opener to forget in Bangkok on Tuesday, the Reds gave 50,000 fans in Singapore something to cheer about with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Jordan Henderson scored the opener after just 12 minutes after some great work from Harvey Elliott, who’s probably been Liverpool’s best player so far this summer.

Mohamed Salah was introduced at half-time and looked razor sharp, bending in the second in the early stages of the second half, with the help of a deflection and some questionable goalkeeping.

A positive result, but it wasn’t all good news for Jurgen Klopp.

We knew Diogo Jota and Alisson would be missing for the game, having sustained injuries in recent days, but when the line-ups were announced, it was revealed Joe Gomez, Melkamu Frauendorf and Tom Hill were also missing with ‘knocks.’

Then, in the closing stages of the first half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced off with a hamstring injury, pulling up after a shot at goal.

Let’s not forget Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon, who all missed the tour due to injuries of their own.

After the game, Klopp shed some more light on the extent of the issues, revealing Alisson is likely to be fit to take part in the Community Shield against Man City later this month, but Jota is expected to miss out.

No more injuries this summer, please!

3 things today: The Reds won another trophy!

Jordan Henderson lifted the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy after the victory against Palace, with the Reds doing a lap of the pitch following the game. Much better than the Bangkok Centenary Cup!

Harvey Elliott‘s performance was one of six things that caught our eye in the game, with the 19-year-old clearly keen to regain one of the three midfield spots ahead of next season.

Mohamed Salah was handed the captain’s armband for the closing stages of the match, playing all 45 minutes of the second period. Check out our match report in full.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Darwin Nunez featured in the second half against Palace, after Klopp had interestingly claimed that he did not cost Liverpool €100 million, despite Benfica’s confirmation of the transfer fee last month. Intriguing!

It was nice to see Sepp van den Berg get some minutes alongside Virgil van Dijk in the second half, with the defender asked about his next step at Liverpool before the game.

Ben Davies, who was left out of the group that travelled to Asia as he looks to secure a move away from Anfield, is attracting interest from four different clubs.

Latest transfer chat

While Liverpool were playing Palace, Man United announced their second signing of the summer, with Christian Eriksen penning a three-year deal as a free agent. That’s a shame for you, Christian!

Nathan Ake will not be leaving Man City for Chelsea after the Blues failed to meet their valuation of the player, according to Manchester Evening News.

Raphinha has completed his move from Leeds to Barcelona after weeks of negotiations between the two clubs. Not sure who Barcelona’s accountant is, but he must be good!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

All sorts going on in this photo!

? There’s a wide range of expressions here ? pic.twitter.com/oeOQCWBViu — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 15, 2022

Having already reached the quarter-finals with an 8-0 thrashing of Norway, England play Northern Ireland in their final group match at the Women’s Euros tonight, while Austria take on Norway.