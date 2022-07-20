Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds send scouts to Germany & Paris police chief ‘retires’ – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are reported to be watching a defender in Germany, while the Paris police chief in charge of the events around the Champions League final has now left his post.

 

Why Liverpool “sent scouts” to Germany

Jurgen Klopp may have claimed that Liverpool are unlikely to make any further additions this summer, but that won’t stop them from watching potential future targets.

According to Bild, the Reds had scouts present at a match in the German second division last weekend.

The story suggests they were there to watch Hamburg and, in particular, Croatian defender Mario Vuskovic.

At 20 years of age, Vuskovic is viewed as a top prospect in his homeland, and has also been linked with a summer move to Wolves.

A report like this should, of course, be taken with a pinch of salt, especially as the Reds are certainly not short of centre-backs at present.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all remain at the club, with the latter of those having recently signed a new long-term contract.

The Reds have also offloaded Rhys Williams and Ben Davies this week, and are also said to be entertaining offers for Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg.

Vuskovic might be a player the club are keeping tabs on, but don’t expect any more incomings in the current transfer window.

 

3 things today: A very convenient ‘retirement’

PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: French riot police with tear gas guns inside the stadium during the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Didier Lallement the chief of police for the Greater Paris region who ordered the horrific treatment of fans at the Champions League final, has now left his post. Good riddance!
  • Harvey Elliott has revealed some pre-season weight loss has prepared him for a “prove himself” campaign with Liverpool.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 11, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) and Mohamed Salah line-up before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have both been named on the final three-man shortlist for the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award, after a landmark year for the pair.

 

Latest transfer chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Manchester United's Jesse Lingard during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Manchester United FC and West Ham United FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ajax have replaced United-bound Lisandro Martinez with Rangers’ Calvin Bassey. That’ll explain why the Scottish outfit have signed Ben Davies from Liverpool, too.
  • Chelsea‘s hunt for more defenders continues, with Thomas Tuchel’s side now back in negotiations to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, after failing to strike a deal to sign Nathan Ake, according to The Evening Standard.

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Remembering one of the very best players in Liverpool FC’s history. Sir Rog was simply brilliant.

The quarter-finals of the Women’s Euros begin with England taking on Spain at the Amex Stadium tonight.

Remember the Reds are back in action against RB Leipzig tomorrow!

 

