Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri broke Harvey Elliott‘s record to become the youngest player in Premier League history on Sunday, and it’s being reported Liverpool wanted to sign him this summer.

“Very interested” in Arsenal youngster

Eyebrows were raised when the Gunners named 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri on the bench for their clash with Brentford, with the midfielder only born in March 2007.

And with Arsenal cruising to another victory to move above Man City at the top of the table, manager Mikel Arteta took the opportunity to introduce Nwaneri to the action in the closing stages.

At 15 years and 181 days old, he beats Elliott’s record by 214 days, and is the first-ever 15-year-old to appear in the Premier League.

When asked about Nwaneri’s debut after the game, Arteta told BBC Sport that the 15-year-old “is a big talent that we want to keep with us,” suggesting Arsenal could be fighting off interest from other clubs.

And according to the Echo‘s Keifer MacDonald, Liverpool were “very interested” in signing Nwaneri in the summer transfer window.

MacDonald adds that Arsenal hope the youngster will commit to a scholarship deal when he turns 16 next March, but that may not stop the Reds from following up their interest.

Could be one to keep an eye on!

