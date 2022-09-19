Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Arsenal record-breaker interest & new international call-up – Latest LFC News

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri broke Harvey Elliott‘s record to become the youngest player in Premier League history on Sunday, and it’s being reported Liverpool wanted to sign him this summer.

 

“Very interested” in Arsenal youngster

Eyebrows were raised when the Gunners named 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri on the bench for their clash with Brentford, with the midfielder only born in March 2007.

And with Arsenal cruising to another victory to move above Man City at the top of the table, manager Mikel Arteta took the opportunity to introduce Nwaneri to the action in the closing stages.

At 15 years and 181 days old, he beats Elliott’s record by 214 days, and is the first-ever 15-year-old to appear in the Premier League.

When asked about Nwaneri’s debut after the game, Arteta told BBC Sport that the 15-year-old “is a big talent that we want to keep with us,” suggesting Arsenal could be fighting off interest from other clubs.

And according to the Echo‘s Keifer MacDonald, Liverpool were “very interested” in signing Nwaneri in the summer transfer window.

MacDonald adds that Arsenal hope the youngster will commit to a scholarship deal when he turns 16 next March, but that may not stop the Reds from following up their interest.

Could be one to keep an eye on!

 

3 things today: Another international call-up

2JNBJ5H Blackburn Rovers' Tyler Morton during the Carabao Cup, first round match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022.

  • Kostas Tsimikas is sporting a new look ahead of the international break, with a number of Liverpool players enjoying some time off before joining up with their nations.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 18, 2022: Liverpool's Katie Stengel (2nd from R) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the FA Women’s Super League match between Liverpool FC Women and Chelsea FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Katie Stengel has explained her relief after scoring two penalties as Liverpool Women came from behind to beat Chelsea in their WSL opener on Sunday.

  • It may not be long until Liverpool are playing Champions League matches outside Europe, with a report on Monday claiming executives behind some of the competition’s top clubs are in favour of the move.

 

Tweet of the day

Two years of Diogo!

Have a good Monday evening, Reds.

 

