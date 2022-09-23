Jordan Henderson will have to wait to make his comeback from injury, the Premier League is considering a Netflix series and Liverpool fans are to make claims for damages against UEFA.

1,700 Reds register to sue UEFA

The fallout from the horrific events that took place in Paris continues.

After the club identified eight “recurring themes” from their recent analysis from the independent panel set up by UEFA, a new report has stated that fans are now to make claims against UEFA for damages.

Thousands of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans were caught in dangerous crushes and attacked, all the while UEFA and local authorities continued to peddle lies.

Now, David Conn, of the Guardian, has reported that more than 1,700 Reds have “registered with law firms to make claims for damages against UEFA.”

Many fans sustained physical injuries in Paris and others have shown symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder from the events, some of whom were previously affected by the Hillsborough disaster.

There is no excuse for what unfolded in May and a strong case can and will be built for fans so that UEFA can answer to their failures in holding an event that should’ve always been about celebrating and supporting two teams in the final fixture of the season.

3 things today: Honest admissions

Virgil van Dijk has admited that he “could’ve done better” earlier this season, saying he is “not naive about that.” It’s good to hear some honesty during a time when many Reds are struggling!

Andy Robertson has reiterated his desire to finish his career at Liverpool, but if that isn’t possible he has one “dream” alternative.

Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of England’s clash with Italy tonight but the plan is to see him included for the game against Germany on Monday.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mohamed Salah is busy on international duty with Egypt but still found time to pose with a newlywed couple that has quickly spread across social media.

Anfield cannot host European finals or international competitions and if you’ve wondered why that is, we’ve explained it all for you here.

Former Liverpool youth player Elijah Dixon-Bonner, released during the summer, is now on trial at QPR, former Reds coach Michael Beale is the current manager.

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Premier League has been approached by a film company who have proposed a similar series to the hit Netflix programme ‘F1: Drive to Survive’, the Times say clubs have been informed and talks will take place to register interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by the FA after slapping a mobile phone out of the hands of a young fan at Goodison Park in April.

And Arsene Wenger told Sky Sports that he feels Arsenal have a “good chance” of competing for the title this season after collecting 18 of a possible 21 points. What do you reckon?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Oh, Everton…

Never fails to make me laugh. Google 'woe' ? pic.twitter.com/8Mr3ldLldR — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) September 23, 2022

You’re not short on action tonight with a number of international games, including Italy vs. England at 7.45pm (BST) – Trent is expected to be in the squad.

We could also see the likes of Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah and Nunez all in action for their respective countries too.

Enjoy your Friday and the weekend, Reds!