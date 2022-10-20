In today’s Liverpool news round up, Jurgen Klopp explains the potential of a Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez strike partnership, while Luis Suarez has sent Liverpool’s new Uruguayan forward an encouraging message.

Can Salah and Nunez play together up top?

It was a partnership we saw towards the end of Liverpool’s win over Man City, and many expected it to be the pairing Klopp would start with against West Ham on Wednesday.

However, Roberto Firmino‘s selection means the boss is yet to start both Salah and Nunez together in the 4-4-2 formation he has used in recent weeks.

With Firmino and Nunez starting centrally, Salah was moved back to the right-hand side of Liverpool’s attack, but with four goals scored as a striker against Rangers and City last week, you could argue that the Egyptian is best suited to a role up front in this system.

In the closing stages against City, Salah started just behind the ex-Benfica man, and that may be the way to go if Liverpool are to use him and Nunez in central areas.

Speaking after the Reds’ win over West Ham on Wednesday, Klopp discussed the possibility of starting both together up front, suggesting it is a combination they are still working on.

“There’s a chance we play with Darwin and Mo in the centre – that would be a high-speed combination,” Klopp told Viaplay.

“But we need to get there somehow. We are still developing this kind of system and we have to figure out how it is best for the specific game.

“Mo can play 10 positions and he was constantly in the centre and finishing situations off. He was unlucky here and there, but it’s no difference offensively – defensively it’s slightly different.”

Could a Salah and Nunez front two be tested against Nottingham Forest on Saturday? Time will tell.

3 things today: Suarez’s message for Nunez

Luis Suarez was one of the first to congratulate Nunez on his match-winning goal against West Ham, claiming his first Anfield goal for the club would be “the first of many.”

Naby Keita has been pictured in Liverpool training today, with Klopp revealing on Monday that the Guinean is stepping up his recovery from a long-term muscle problem.

Konrad Laimer is a player who continues to be linked with Liverpool, with BILD journalist Christian Falk now claiming the Reds have been in contact with his representatives.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Never mind, Moyesy! Footage has emerged of David Moyes’ hilarious reaction to James Milner‘s goal-saving tackle in the closing stages at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool swiftly condemned the “vile chants” that came from the away end during Sunday’s game and now a Man City supporter has denounced the “disgusting” behaviour from some of their fans.

Alisson denied Jarrod Bowen from the spot against West Ham, enhancing his brilliant record as Europe’s best penalty-stopper.

Latest chat from elsewhere

? The interview we've all been waiting for… Boss ???? ????? discusses his QPR future ? #QPR | @MichaelBeale pic.twitter.com/FmyVgy9XZJ — QPR FC (@QPR) October 20, 2022

Former Liverpool coach Mick Beale has turned down the chance to speak to Wolves about their vacant managers job, in favour of continuing his stay at QPR.

Today is exactly one month until the World Cup. Here we look at the Liverpool players who will, might and won’t be going to Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full-time in Man United‘s win over Tottenham, according to BBC Sport.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Would love to see more of this!

More Premier League action with Fulham hosting Aston Villa and Leicester taking on Leeds tonight.

Arsenal face PSV in the Europa League, while there are also games in La Liga and the Women’s Champions League.

Oh, and goodbye Liz Truss!