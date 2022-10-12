Liverpool are in the thick of their fifth successive Champions League campaign under Jurgen Klopp, but we want to know if you can name every Red to have scored in the competition.

The Reds can move to within one point of the last 16 with a win over Rangers on Wednesday evening, and Klopp’s side certainly have enough firepower to get the job done.

During the German’s tenure, 23 different players have scored in Europe’s premier competition for Liverpool, adding their names to a list that now comprises of 63 different goalscorers.

It’s made up of those who feature in the 2001/02 campaign and beyond and while the top goalscorers may be easy for you to recall, we want to see you name every player on the list.

We’ve given you eight minutes…Good luck!

Your time starts now!

* Statistics via LFCHistory.

