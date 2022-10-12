Liverpool are in the thick of their fifth successive Champions League campaign under Jurgen Klopp, but we want to know if you can name every Red to have scored in the competition.
The Reds can move to within one point of the last 16 with a win over Rangers on Wednesday evening, and Klopp’s side certainly have enough firepower to get the job done.
During the German’s tenure, 23 different players have scored in Europe’s premier competition for Liverpool, adding their names to a list that now comprises of 63 different goalscorers.
It’s made up of those who feature in the 2001/02 campaign and beyond and while the top goalscorers may be easy for you to recall, we want to see you name every player on the list.
We’ve given you eight minutes…Good luck!
Your time starts now!
* Statistics via LFCHistory.
Want more quizzes? Try these!
- Name the 43 Liverpool players to make 300 appearances since 1960!
- Can you name Liverpool’s 16 Scottish players since 1980?
- 10 minutes to name all 64 Liverpool players to debut under Klopp
- 14 questions on Jurgen Klopp’s 7 years at Liverpool!
- How many of Carragher’s 158 Liverpool teammates can you name?
- Can you name the 11 Liverpool and Rangers double agents since 2000?
Fan Comments