Liverpool will take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League game for the first time since 1999 this Saturday, but can you name the most recent players to have played for both clubs?

The two sides most recently met in last season’s FA Cup, a competition the Reds would go on to win, after beating Forest at the City ground to earn their place in the semi-finals.

Despite Forest’s struggles in the 21st century, this is a fixture with a rich history, with the two sides playing each other in their first-ever Premier League games in 1992.

There are a handful of players to have represented both teams in recent years, with one transfer between the two clubs done as recently as the previous summer transfer window.

Here, we’re asking you to name the nine Liverpool and Forest double agents since 1992, we’ve already given you a big clue for one of them!

The players included in this list must have made senior appearances for both clubs.

Think you’ve got this?

Three minutes to name all nine!

Want more quizzes? Try these!