Thursday saw two more Liverpool players confirmed to be going to the World Cup, with three more to learn their fate in the coming days. Here’s today’s Liverpool news round up.

Trent makes the cut, but will he play?

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both included in the 26-man England World Cup squad that Gareth Southgate confirmed on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold’s place would have been less certain if Reece James was fit, with the Chelsea right-back missing out due to a knee injury.

During the last international break, Southgate said he felt Kieran Trippier’s all-round game was “ahead” of Alexander-Arnold’s.

Those comments leave you wondering whether the 24-year-old will actually end up featuring in Qatar, but the player himself will be relieved to have made the squad.

Five Liverpool players have now been called up for the tournament, with Alisson and Fabinho included in Brazil’s squad and Ibrahima Konate selected for France.

Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez are expected to feature for the Netherlands and Uruguay, respectively, while it remains to be seen whether Thiago will be included for Spain. Netherlands and Spain are expected to confirm their squads on Friday.

All of this means Liverpool will have no more than eight players at the World Cup, which is a lot less than the likes of Man City and Chelsea. Just don’t get injured please, lads!

3 things today: A new boss for our next opponents

Nathan Jones has been confirmed as Southampton‘s new manager and will be in charge for their trip to Anfield this Saturday. No new manager bounce just yet, please.

Caoimhin Kelleher had a good night last night, and has today been included in Ireland’s squad for their internationals with Norway and Malta this month.

Trent Kone-Doherty scored on his Liverpool U21s debut as they beat Dinamo Zagreb B 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Latest chat from elsewhere

The headline from England’s World Cup squad was James Maddison’s inclusion, with the Leicester midfielder’s only previous cap coming three years ago.

Elsewhere, Germany were among the other nations to confirm their squad today, with Mario Gotze included, having not represented his country in five years himself!

Southgate explained the inclusion of Man United defender Harry Maguire over the likes of AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori by insisting Maguire remains one of England’s best centre-backs.

Video of the day and match of the night

How good is this from Derby manager Paul Warne after last night’s game at Anfield? A class act.

Man United host Aston Villa in the last Carabao Cup tie of the week, a game that will be followed by the fourth round draw this evening. Keep your eyes peeled for the Reds’ next opponents!