3 more Reds could go to World Cup with new squads confirmed – Latest LFC News

Thursday saw two more Liverpool players confirmed to be going to the World Cup, with three more to learn their fate in the coming days. Here’s today’s Liverpool news round up.

 

Trent makes the cut, but will he play?

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both included in the 26-man England World Cup squad that Gareth Southgate confirmed on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold’s place would have been less certain if Reece James was fit, with the Chelsea right-back missing out due to a knee injury.

During the last international break, Southgate said he felt Kieran Trippier’s all-round game was “ahead” of Alexander-Arnold’s.

Those comments leave you wondering whether the 24-year-old will actually end up featuring in Qatar, but the player himself will be relieved to have made the squad.

Five Liverpool players have now been called up for the tournament, with Alisson and Fabinho included in Brazil’s squad and Ibrahima Konate selected for France.

Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez are expected to feature for the Netherlands and Uruguay, respectively, while it remains to be seen whether Thiago will be included for Spain. Netherlands and Spain are expected to confirm their squads on Friday.

All of this means Liverpool will have no more than eight players at the World Cup, which is a lot less than the likes of Man City and Chelsea. Just don’t get injured please, lads!

 

3 things today: A new boss for our next opponents

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday August 6, 2022. Tim Markland/PA Wire/PA Images

  • Nathan Jones has been confirmed as Southampton‘s new manager and will be in charge for their trip to Anfield this Saturday. No new manager bounce just yet, please.

 

A great night for Kelleher and the kids!

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher reacts after saving a penalty from Derby County's Lewis Dobbin during the penalty shoot out of the Carabao Cup third round match at Anfield, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022. Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

  • Kelleher etched his name into the club’s record books with his shootout prowess on Wednesday. These incredible stats prove he really is the penalty king.

  • Derby manager Paul Warne was in good form after his side’s penalty shootout defeat with brilliant words about “seven-foot” Jurgen Klopp and “respectful” Liverpool.

  • Kelleher’s change of gloves was one of four things fans were talking about after the Reds’ Carabao Cup victory.

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates after scoring his side's second penalty of the shoot-out during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Elsewhere, Germany were among the other nations to confirm their squad today, with Mario Gotze included, having not represented his country in five years himself!

  • Southgate explained the inclusion of Man United defender Harry Maguire over the likes of AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori by insisting Maguire remains one of England’s best centre-backs.

 

Video of the day and match of the night

How good is this from Derby manager Paul Warne after last night’s game at Anfield? A class act.

Man United host Aston Villa in the last Carabao Cup tie of the week, a game that will be followed by the fourth round draw this evening. Keep your eyes peeled for the Reds’ next opponents!

