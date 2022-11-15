Jurgen Klopp‘s plans for his squad in the upcoming break have been confirmed and there’s positive Roberto Firmino contract talks, but what has Fabio Carvalho told Portugal’s Football Federation?

Liverpool’s Dubai dates confirmed

The World Cup break may have only started two days ago for Liverpool, but we are all already thinking about when we can see Klopp and his team again, aren’t we?

Well, do we have news for you.

It has now been officially confirmed that the Reds will take part in the Dubai Super Cup in December, with Lyon and AC Milan the opposition at the 15,000-capacity Al-Maktoum Stadium.

Liverpool will face Lyon on Sunday, December 11, with kickoff at 2pm (GMT) and meet Milan on Friday, December 16 at 3.30pm (GMT).

The Dubai Super Cup points-scoring format is a unique one, to say the least.

Each of the four teams (which also includes Arsenal) will play twice. Teams are awarded three points for a win and two for a draw, and get this, irrespective of the scoreline a penalty shootout will take place and a bonus point awarded to the winner – good practice, I suppose!

With only seven representatives at the World Cup, Klopp will have a strong squad at his disposal as he looks to make the most of a rare, uninterrupted training block.

The Reds will fly out to Dubai on December 3/4 before returning on December 17/18, days before the trip to Man City for the fourth round Carabao Cup clash.

So, get those dates in the diary!

Future-proofing

Roberto Firmino‘s contract expires in the summer but talks over a new deal are “progressing very well,” according to a reliable journalist. We’re not ready for Bobby to leave anytime soon!

Anyone have a spare £200 million lying around? Jamie Carragher says that’s the figure Liverpool will need to spend on their midfield…

Harvey Elliott has spoken of the trust he felt when Klopp handed him the responsibility of the fifth penalty against Derby – he’s the only player to feature in every game so far, you know.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fabio Carvalho has told the Portuguese Football Federation that is not to represent his country of birth at under-21 level – has the decision to play for England been made?

Darwin Nunez‘s underlying stats hint that he could be set to explode on his Liverpool return, just look at these numbers!

Football Supporters’? Association chief executive Kevin Miles has commended “repentant sinners” Liverpool for their fan reforms after the Super League debacle.

World Cup-bound

Our 7 World Cup-bound Reds have already linked up with the national teams and will soon be heading to Qatar – who do you think will make it the furthest in the competition?

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo had an interesting reunion in the Portugal camp following the latter’s maddening interview with Piers Morgan – it was truly something else…

Ex-Red Kamil Grabara has been added to Poland’s squad after goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski suffered a serious ankle injury in the final match before the break.

Video of the day and match of the night

Look at how the new Anfield Road End is quickly developing! What a sight.

Liverpool may have bid farewell for the time being but, you can catch FA Cup action tonight when Derby host Torquay in a first-round replay at 7.45pm (UK) – it’s live on the BBC.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!