A Fenway Sports Group reshuffle, some interesting comments from Jurgen Klopp on transfers, and news of a return to training for two players all feature in today’s Liverpool round up.

Gordon handing over to Hogan?

In a week that’s been dominated by news that FSG are open to offers for Liverpool FC, there was something of a plot twist on Friday afternoon.

According to the Boston Globe, a publication owned by FSG chief John Henry, Klopp’s right-hand man Mike Gordon has began the process of handing over his responsibilities to CEO Billy Hogan.

The report claims that this news is “unrelated” to a possible change in ownership at the club, but that would surely be quite the coincidence.

Gordon, as writer Michael Silverman puts it, has “orchestrated the club’s on- and off-field moves for the last decade,” and it’s been reported recently that he has built up an extremely close relationship with Klopp.

FSG clearly hope this will be something of a seamless transition, and it seems Hogan will soon be tasked with working more closely with the Liverpool boss.

What this all means for the club and for FSG’s search for new investors remains to be seen, but it’s quite clear that changes are on the horizon.

3 things today: Liverpool’s World Cup players confirmed

Virgil van Dijk will be going to the World Cup with Netherlands, but Thiago was left out of Spain’s squad, with the seven Reds heading to Qatar now confirmed.

Pep Guardiola has joked that he and Klopp will have to play when the Reds meet Man City in the Carabao Cup days after the World Cup final next month.

Klopp, however, could be in a position where he can name a stronger side than his counterpart, with the likes of Thiago and Salah likely to be able to feature at the Etihad Stadium.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Though owners FSG are exploring the possibility of selling Liverpool, Klopp insists transfer plans are going ahead as normal.

The boss has also delivered a positive injury update ahead of the Reds’ final game before the World Cup break, with Joel Matip and James Milner both back in training.

Klopp’s comments on Gary Neville’s criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold are one of five things we picked out from his pre-match press conference today.

More World Cup squad news

As expected, Darwin Nunez has been included in Uruguay’s 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 and is the only Liverpool forward who will be at the tournament.

Thiago wasn’t the only big name to miss out on Spain’s squad, with PSG’s Sergio Ramos also omitted.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has been named in Senegal’s squad, despite sustaining an injury that is widely expected to keep him sidelined for the vast majority of the tournament.

Quote of the day and match of the night

“I’m very positive about the whole thing. Either way it will be fine. Jurgen Klopp on a possible change in ownership at Liverpool.

We believe you, boss!

England Women face Japan in a friendly tonight, with Borussia Dortmund away at Gladbach in the Bundesliga.

Enjoy the final weekend of club football before the World Cup, Reds!