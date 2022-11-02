In today’s Liverpool news round up, the Reds are again at the centre of transfer speculation surrounding Jude Bellingham, and have also been linked with a goalkeeper in Germany.

“All in on Bellingham” – But will it be enough?

The morning after the Reds’ encouraging win over Napoli, Liverpool fans on social media were talking about Jude Bellingham… again.

German outlet SportBild have reported that Jurgen Klopp and director Mike Gordon have agreed to “attack Bellingham properly” as the “face of the future” for the club.

They state that the Reds have made €100 million (£86m) “available” for their pursuit, but that is €50 million (£43m) short of what is said to be a realistic figure for Dortmund (£129 million).

Not quite all in as the report suggests, then.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy has said Liverpool have “put in the heaviest work over a long period behind the scenes to pierce the player’s decision-making process.”

While ex-Norway striker and European football journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft says there is one club “working very hard behind the scenes” to make a deal happen.

Liverpool? Chelsea? City? Real Madrid? Your guess is as good as ours.

However, if the Reds really do have aspirations to get their man, surely they must at least secure a top four finish this season?

3 things today: A new back-up goalkeeper on the agenda?

Patrick Drewes, the Sandhausen goalkeeper who is said to be one of the best in the German second division, is being linked to the Reds by Sport Bild as a possible back-up to Alisson.

Sadio Mane says playing Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 would be “a very special draw” for him, with Bayern Munich among the clubs the Reds could come up against in the knockout stages.

Calvin Ramsay says it was “a dream come true” to make his Liverpool debut towards the end of their win over Napoli on Tuesday.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has burst onto the scenes as one of Europe’s most in-form wingers and Klopp was asked about Napoli’s No. 77 after Liverpool’s win on Tuesday.

Thiago’s gesture & Nunez laps it up – Here are four things fans are talking about after the victory.

The Football Association has expressed concern over the rise in frequency of offensive chanting about the Hillsborough disaster.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

Wolves are now increasingly confident of appointing Julen Lopetegui as their new manager, despite the Spaniard turning them down after their first approach last month. (The Telegraph)

Elsewhere, another Spanish manager, Unai Emery, has started work in his new job at Aston Villa today. His first match? A home clash against Man United on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka trained as normal on Wednesday, despite being forced off with an injury in Arsenal‘s win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Tweet or video of the day and matches of the night

Watching Darwin Nunez play football is just great fun, isn’t it?

Darwin Nuñez is mad as a box of frogs and I love him, hahahaha!https://t.co/3wG7J5pLje pic.twitter.com/KdvTX1nvgr — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) November 2, 2022

Tonight marks the last day of men’s Champions League football until next year, with Real Madrid vs Celtic, Man City vs Sevilla, Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb and Juventus vs PSG among the standout fixtures.

Catch you tomorrow, Reds!