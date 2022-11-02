★ PREMIUM
Reds to go “all in on Bellingham” as goalkeeper is linked – Latest Liverpool FC News

In today’s Liverpool news round up, the Reds are again at the centre of transfer speculation surrounding Jude Bellingham, and have also been linked with a goalkeeper in Germany.

 

“All in on Bellingham” – But will it be enough?

The morning after the Reds’ encouraging win over Napoli, Liverpool fans on social media were talking about Jude Bellingham… again.

German outlet SportBild have reported that Jurgen Klopp and director Mike Gordon have agreed to “attack Bellingham properly” as the “face of the future” for the club.

They state that the Reds have made €100 million (£86m) “available” for their pursuit, but that is €50 million (£43m) short of what is said to be a realistic figure for Dortmund (£129 million).

Not quite all in as the report suggests, then.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy has said Liverpool have “put in the heaviest work over a long period behind the scenes to pierce the player’s decision-making process.”

While ex-Norway striker and European football journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft says there is one club “working very hard behind the scenes” to make a deal happen.

Liverpool? Chelsea? City? Real Madrid? Your guess is as good as ours.

However, if the Reds really do have aspirations to get their man, surely they must at least secure a top four finish this season?

 

3 things today: A new back-up goalkeeper on the agenda?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 14, 2011: VfL Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Patrick Drews in action against Liverpool during the NextGen Series Group 2 match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Patrick Drewes, the Sandhausen goalkeeper who is said to be one of the best in the German second division, is being linked to the Reds by Sport Bild as a possible back-up to Alisson.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has burst onto the scenes as one of Europe’s most in-form wingers and Klopp was asked about Napoli’s No. 77 after Liverpool’s win on Tuesday.

  • Thiago’s gesture & Nunez laps it up – Here are four things fans are talking about after the victory.

  • The Football Association has expressed concern over the rise in frequency of offensive chanting about the Hillsborough disaster.

 

Elsewhere in the Premier League

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - Wednesday, January 24, 2018: Representatives from Spain, including head coach Julen Lopetegui (C), during the draw for the new UEFA Nations League tournament at the SwissTech Convention Centre. (Pic by Pool/UEFA/Propaganda)

  • Wolves are now increasingly confident of appointing Julen Lopetegui as their new manager, despite the Spaniard turning them down after their first approach last month. (The Telegraph)

 

Tweet or video of the day and matches of the night

Watching Darwin Nunez play football is just great fun, isn’t it?

Tonight marks the last day of men’s Champions League football until next year, with Real Madrid vs Celtic, Man City vs Sevilla, Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb and Juventus vs PSG among the standout fixtures.

Catch you tomorrow, Reds!

