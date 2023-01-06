Friday brought all the buildup to Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round opener against Wolves, along with a new development on Moises Caicedo’s future.

Journalist doubles down on interest in Caicedo

Every day the story seems to change, and though it is still maintained that Liverpool do not expect to bring in a new midfielder this month, the links won’t go away.

If one thing is certain, though, it is that Brighton standout Caicedo appears to be positioning himself for a move away from the AMEX, either in January or the summer.

As detailed by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Liverpool “remain interested” in the 21-year-old along with Chelsea, with the two clubs also linked with both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

Liverpool & Chelsea remain interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Interesting development – it's understood he will join a new agency this month, thought to be Futbol Division. Same one that looks after his Ecuador team-mate Piero Hincapie. #LFC #CFC #BHAFC #Caicedo https://t.co/XiddU34hLT — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 6, 2023

Interestingly, Sheth notes that Caicedo is poised to change agencies this month, joining Futbol Division, whose only other high-profile client is Ecuador team-mate Piero Hincapie.

Typically a player will switch representation if they are looking to strengthen their hand either in negotiations for a new contract or in talks over a move elsewhere.

Whether that results in a deal with Liverpool remains to be seen, but the odds may have just increased.

Gakpo to debut but “big blow” for Van Dijk

Cody Gakpo will be in the squad vs. Wolves with Klopp hailing him as “pretty natural in a lot of things”

But Virgil van Dijk is set to be sidelined for “more than a month” with the hamstring injury picked up on Monday

Roberto Firmino is also still unavailable due to a calf injury despite previously claiming he would return vs. Brentford

Latest Liverpool FC news

Luke Chambers was among the six youngsters called up to first-team training ahead of Wolves‘ visit (TIA)

Liverpool could pursue a deal for Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who would fill a homegrown slot in the squad (BILD)

Leighton Clarkson may be set for a loan recall with Aberdeen signing two new midfielders (footballscotland)

Liverpool are said to be “watching” Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone (CaughtOffside)

Around the Premier League and beyond

Tributes have poured in for former Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli, who has passed away at the age of 58 (BBC Sport)

Man United have completed the loan signing of Jack Butland from Crystal Palace (MUFC)

Klopp’s best man David Wagner has been appointed the new Norwich manager (NCFC)

Video of the day & match of the night

Klopp’s words on the late, great Vialli, who “will be remembered in the best possible way.”

Tonight brings the start of the FA Cup third-round weekend, with Man United vs. Everton the pick of the games for TV, kicking off on ITV1 at 8pm.