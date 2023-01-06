★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Caicedo switches agents and another loanee recalled? – Latest LFC News

Friday brought all the buildup to Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round opener against Wolves, along with a new development on Moises Caicedo’s future.

 

Journalist doubles down on interest in Caicedo

Every day the story seems to change, and though it is still maintained that Liverpool do not expect to bring in a new midfielder this month, the links won’t go away.

If one thing is certain, though, it is that Brighton standout Caicedo appears to be positioning himself for a move away from the AMEX, either in January or the summer.

As detailed by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Liverpool “remain interested” in the 21-year-old along with Chelsea, with the two clubs also linked with both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

Interestingly, Sheth notes that Caicedo is poised to change agencies this month, joining Futbol Division, whose only other high-profile client is Ecuador team-mate Piero Hincapie.

Typically a player will switch representation if they are looking to strengthen their hand either in negotiations for a new contract or in talks over a move elsewhere.

Whether that results in a deal with Liverpool remains to be seen, but the odds may have just increased.

 

Gakpo to debut but “big blow” for Van Dijk

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 3, 2022: Netherlands' Cody Gakpo during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at the Khalifa International Stadium. Netherlands won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2JPW2NM McDiarmid Park, Perth, UK. 20th Aug, 2022. Scottish premier league football, St Johnstone versus Aberdeen: Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen applauds the fans Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

  • Luke Chambers was among the six youngsters called up to first-team training ahead of Wolves‘ visit (TIA)
  • Liverpool could pursue a deal for Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who would fill a homegrown slot in the squad (BILD)
  • Liverpool are said to be “watching” Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone (CaughtOffside)

 

Around the Premier League and beyond

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 30, 2018: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and Huddersfield Town's manager David Wagner before the FA Premier League match between Huddersfield Town FC and Liverpool FC at the John Smith's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Tributes have poured in for former Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli, who has passed away at the age of 58 (BBC Sport)
  • Klopp’s best man David Wagner has been appointed the new Norwich manager (NCFC)

 

Video of the day & match of the night

Klopp’s words on the late, great Vialli, who “will be remembered in the best possible way.”

Tonight brings the start of the FA Cup third-round weekend, with Man United vs. Everton the pick of the games for TV, kicking off on ITV1 at 8pm.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks