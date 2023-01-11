A number of Brazilian players have flourished at Anfield in recent years, but can you name all nine to have played for Liverpool so far?

The Reds had two representatives in the Brazil squad at the 2022 World Cup, with a third unlucky to have not made the cut.

But can you name every player to reside from Brazil that has played for Liverpool? To help you out, we’ve provided the position of each player below.

Please note that the players on this list must have made at least one senior Liverpool appearance to date.

You’ve got 2 minutes – can you name all 9?

