★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ - 07.07.2019: BRAZIL VS. PERU - Firmino and Alisson celebrate title after the match between Brazil and Peru, valid for the Copa America 2019 final, held this Sunday (07) at the Maracan„ Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, RJ. (Photo by Nayra Halm/Fotoarena/Sipa USA)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Name the 9 Brazilians to have played for Liverpool

A number of Brazilian players have flourished at Anfield in recent years, but can you name all nine to have played for Liverpool so far?

The Reds had two representatives in the Brazil squad at the 2022 World Cup, with a third unlucky to have not made the cut.

But can you name every player to reside from Brazil that has played for Liverpool? To help you out, we’ve provided the position of each player below.

Please note that the players on this list must have made at least one senior Liverpool appearance to date.

You’ve got 2 minutes – can you name all 9?

Finished that? Try these!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks