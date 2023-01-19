In his six years at Liverpool, Gerard Houllier signed 40 players. Here, we’re asking you to name as many as you can in 10 minutes.

The Frenchman first arrived at Anfield in July 1998, taking up a role as joint team manager alongside Roy Evans.

It was a partnership that didn’t quite work out, with Evans resigning four months later, but Houllier would go on to enjoy a largely successful spell with the Reds.

Liverpool won an FA Cup, two League Cups, a UEFA Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and a Charity Shield during his time in charge.

The signings he made were a mixed bag, with 40 new players joining Liverpool between 1998 and 2004, but how many can you name?

To help you out, we’ve provided the team Liverpool signed each player from, as well as the transfer fee. The list is in date order, from the first signing in November 1998, to the last in July 2004.

40 names, 10 minutes – GO!

