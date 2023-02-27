In Monday’s Liverpool news round up, Mo Salah‘s agent dismissed one rumour as “nonsense,” with speculation suggesting Arthur could return to Brazil.

Salah to leave the Reds? Nonsense!

Ramy Abbas Issa, the agent of Mo Salah, says a transfer rumour circling about the Egyptian on Monday is “nonsense.”

A recent story via Spanish football news outlet Fichajes, a notoriously poor source for transfer rumours, has suggested that Salah would be prepared to leave Liverpool should they fail to achieve a top four finish.

Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds. https://t.co/vamG8rOPvh — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) February 27, 2023

Salah, of course, put pen to paper on a new long-term Liverpool contract last summer, after months of uncertainty as to whether Liverpool would be prepared to hand him a deal that would see him become the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

The deal was confirmed on July 1 last year, with the club using an ironic tweet from Abbas as part of the announcement at the time.

Liverpool have struggled this season, and so too has Salah, but there’s no way he would look to jump ship should they fail to secure a place in next year’s Champions League.

3 things today: Jota’s “strange” injury

Diogo Jota says his spell on the sidelines came as a result of a “strange” injury that most “hadn’t seen before”

Pep Guardiola name-checking Liverpool happens more often than one may expect, and his latest mention involves one of the Reds’ most famous nights

Sixteen-year-old Liverpool striker Keyrol Figueroa scored seven goals in seven games for the USA at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship

Latest Liverpool FC transfer rumours

Liverpool will not sign Arthur on a permanent deal in the summer, with the Brazilian wanted by Palmeiras and Gremio in his homeland (Corriere dello Sport)

The Reds are interested in signing Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella as part of their midfield rebuild (Corriere dello Sport)

Potter’s job safe, but for how long?

Chelsea are still standing by manager Graham Potter despite their poor run of results (The Athletic)

Erling Haaland is set to sign a new boot deal with Nike worth £20 million per year (The Athletic)

The Premier League‘s Head of VAR Neil Swarbrick is set to retire at the end of the season (The Athletic)

Not the result Newcastle wanted, but it was good to see Loris Karius back in action on Sunday. His first game in 728 days, and he can be proud of his performance.

