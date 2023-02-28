Tuesday’s LFC news round up includes a triple injury boost, more Mason Mount links, and the lowdown on the club’s financial accounts.

Injury update – Nunez, Konate, Diaz & more

The boss provided a detailed injury update in his pre-Wolves press conference today.

Darwin Nunez missed Saturday’s draw at Crystal Palace with shoulder discomfort, but both he and Ibrahima Konate are in contention to feature on Wednesday having trained “completely normally” at the start of this week.

“I think for Ibou he had no issues since he was injured, we just wanted to give him more training time before we include him again,” Klopp explained.

Klopp also gave a positive update on Luis Diaz‘s recovery from a long-term knee injury, though the “decisive information” is that he is yet to rejoin full training.

“Luis, I watched half an hour of the rehab session, out on the pitch individually, shooting, moving,” he said.

“It looks all really good. But he was not in team training yet, so that’s probably the decisive information.”

In less promising news, the manager suggested Thiago‘s hip injury will keep him out for the long term, while confirming that Joe Gomez is also still out.

Reds “leading” Mount chase & financial accounts revealed

With Mason Mount looking increasingly likely to leave Chelsea this summer, Liverpool are described as in “pole position” to sign the England midfielder

Liverpool made a pre-tax profit of £7.5million last season, with rocketing off-field costs reducing the overall benefit of a £107m increase in revenue

According to the club’s financial reports, Liverpool currently owe FSG a total of £71.4m from an initial loan of £110m agreed over six years ago

Klopp’s pre-Wolves media duties

Klopp’s comments on Liverpool’s “super important week” were one of four things we picked out from his press conference today

With Konate and Nunez back in contention, here are two ways Liverpool could line up against Wolves

Wednesday’s match won’t be shown live on TV in the UK, here we explain why that has to be the case

The rumour mill

The agent of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was in attendance at Liverpool vs. Real Madrid last week (Football Transfers)

The Glazers are split on the sale of Man United, with current bids falling short of their £6 billion valuation (Sky Sports)

Man City remain interested in signing Jude Bellingham and have also considered an approach for Chelsea‘s Mateo Kovacic (Telegraph)

Klopp quote of the day and match of the night

Even in the trickiest moments, Jurgen never fails to get you excited before matchday:

“I really think we are ready. If there is a club that can do it, I really think it is us. Honestly. “Because all the things we achieved these last years, we achieved together, neither without the team nor without the crowd. Nothing. “We have a future together: the immediate future from tomorrow on but there is a bigger picture as well. We will strike back in general but now we have to make sure that we really squeeze everything out of this season that we can get. “I don’t know in this moment what it will be but the obvious spots are not too far away from us and we will see which one we will pick up. “But there is no alternative to results. So we need results and for results we need performances and performances we prepare for on the training pitch, in the meeting room and then we go.”

There are four FA Cup fifth round ties taking place tonight, and if Fulham beat Leeds to reach the quarter-finals, Liverpool’s Premier League clash with the Cottagers on Saturday, March 18 will be postponed. One to keep an eye on!

Have a good evening, Reds.