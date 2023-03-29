★ PREMIUM
Ndicka, Mount, Nunez
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Free agent defender interest & latest Mount reports – Latest LFC News

Your daily dose of all things Liverpool includes a new centre-back link, the latest on Mason Mount and Man City build-up.

 

Centre-back linked on a free transfer

2NJ5YTG FRANKFURT, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 21: Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg One match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SSC Napoli at the Frankfurt Stadion on February 21, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/Orange Pictures)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka is set to be available as a free transfer in the summer and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Mirror’s David Maddock indicating that the Reds are interested in a move to replicate the free signing of Joel Matip in 2016.

It is likely that Nat Phillips will depart this summer and the futures of Matip and Joe Gomez remain uncertain, so Ndicka would likely represent a positive step towards Jurgen Klopp’s summer rebuild.

The defender has made 35 appearances for his club this season and can also operate as a left-back.

 

Mason Mount latest & Tottenham director banned worldwide

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condemning Liverpool to their fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in the club’s history. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool target Mason Mount has been linked to a reunion with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich according to the Times, but Bild reporter Christian Falk has since played down the reports
  • Liverpool have welcomed applications for supporters to join the club’s Fan Forums (Liverpool FC)
  • Tottenham‘s managing director of football Fabio Paratici has had his football ban extended worldwide amid investigations of deals that include Arthur‘s loan move to Liverpool

 

Man City build-up & new role for Jones

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after demolishing Manchester United 7-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

What’s going on elsewhere?

DOHA, QATAR - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: Argentina's captain Lionel Messi prepares to take a penalty kick during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Lionel Messi has surpassed 100 goals for Argentina following a first half hat-trick against Curacao (Goal)

  • Scott McTominay is confident he can add more goals to his game following a brace in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Spain (The Athletic)

  • Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have become the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame (Sky Sports)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

We asked Ragnar Klavan about Jurgen Klopp, his famous turn and his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

It is a big night in the Women’s Champions League as Arsenal welcome Bayern Munich to the Emirates for the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The game is available to watch via DAZN, with kickoff at 8pm (BST).

