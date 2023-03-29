Your daily dose of all things Liverpool includes a new centre-back link, the latest on Mason Mount and Man City build-up.

Centre-back linked on a free transfer

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka is set to be available as a free transfer in the summer and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Mirror’s David Maddock indicating that the Reds are interested in a move to replicate the free signing of Joel Matip in 2016.

It is likely that Nat Phillips will depart this summer and the futures of Matip and Joe Gomez remain uncertain, so Ndicka would likely represent a positive step towards Jurgen Klopp’s summer rebuild.

The defender has made 35 appearances for his club this season and can also operate as a left-back.

Mason Mount latest & Tottenham director banned worldwide

Liverpool target Mason Mount has been linked to a reunion with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich according to the Times, but Bild reporter Christian Falk has since played down the reports

Liverpool have welcomed applications for supporters to join the club’s Fan Forums (Liverpool FC)

Tottenham‘s managing director of football Fabio Paratici has had his football ban extended worldwide amid investigations of deals that include Arthur‘s loan move to Liverpool

Man City build-up & new role for Jones

Andy Robertson fired back at criticism of Scotland’s style of play from Man City‘s Rodri ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Etihad

Curtis Jones featured as a central striker for England under-21s in their 2-1 friendly defeat to Igor Biscan’s Croatia

What’s going on elsewhere?

Lionel Messi has surpassed 100 goals for Argentina following a first half hat-trick against Curacao (Goal)

Scott McTominay is confident he can add more goals to his game following a brace in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Spain (The Athletic)

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have become the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

We asked Ragnar Klavan about Jurgen Klopp, his famous turn and his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

It is a big night in the Women’s Champions League as Arsenal welcome Bayern Munich to the Emirates for the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The game is available to watch via DAZN, with kickoff at 8pm (BST).