In Wednesday’s Liverpool news roundup we bring you a surprise update on Luis Diaz‘s return from injury and new claims on Jude Bellingham’s future

Could Diaz return early?

Yes, if you believe reports coming from his native Colombia.

Journalist Diego Rueda has claimed that Diaz could be involved as early as this weekend, when Liverpool make the trip to Bournemouth, after five months out with two serious knee injuries.

It may not even be outlandish, given the winger has been in light training for over three weeks now, though Klopp has previously suggested he would only return to full sessions this week.

The big target could be the Champions League last-16 decider at Real Madrid a week from now, with Diaz surely eager to be involved as the Reds bid to overturn a 5-2 deficit.

Is it certain? Not yet. But it’s one to keep an eye on!

Fabinho thinks Firmino should stay “forever” – but could Milner actually do that?

Fabinho believes Roberto Firmino should stay at Liverpool “forever“, and labelled his compatriot a “very special guy”

James Milner hasn’t ruled out extending his stay beyond the summer, saying he feels “very fortunate” to be at a club like Liverpool

Wout Weghorst has provided a dubious explanation for touching the This Is Anfield sign before Sunday’s 7-0 thrashing

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are “growing in confidence” that they will sign Jude Bellingham (Mail)

FSG could secure investment by the summer, with Liberty Media a possibility (Echo)

Liverpool are set to extend their shirt-sleeve sponsorship deal with Expedia (The Athletic)

What’s happening elsewhere?

Scott Parker, who was Bournemouth manager for the 9-0 at Anfield in August, has been sacked by Belgian side Club Brugge after their 5-1 loss to Benfica (Club Brugge)

Eden Hazard has expressed a desire to stay at Real Madrid until 2024, when his contract expires (The Athletic)

Graham Potter has described taking Chelsea into the quarter-final of the Champions League – at the expense of Bellingham’s Dortmund – as one of his “biggest wins” (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

One for International Women’s Day!

Tonight sees Bayern Munich face off with PSG at the Allianz Arena, the tie still in the balance with the visitors trailing 1-0. You can catch the game live on BT Sport 1 at 8pm (GMT).