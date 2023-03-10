Your Friday LFC news round up features an update on the injury situation and Graham Potter on Mason Mount’s future.

No Diaz, Thiago or Gomez for Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Bournemouth this weekend and confirmed that Luis Diaz, Thiago and Joe Gomez are likely to only feature after the international break.

Klopp told the media that Gomez and Diaz should begin full training next week, but said we will have to “wait and see” with regards to Thiago‘s return.

There was more positive news, however, in that the manager reported no new injury worries following Sunday’s 7-0 win over Man United.

3 things today: Gordon resumes role & shirt deal doubles

Mike Gordon is said to have resumed his involvement with the club, having previously stepped back from his duties in November

Roberto Firmino has told Klopp he wants to “bring this wonderful story to a positive end” after informing the boss of his desire to leave this summer

Liverpool have doubled their previous agreement with shirt sponsor Expedia, with the new deal said to be worth around £60 million

Latest Liverpool FC news

LeBron James has signed a lifetime deal with FSG, find out more about what that means for Liverpool here

Klopp has said that John Henry was “right” with his recent comments about “investing wisely” as the topic of transfers came up again

FIFA referees chief has spoken about the amount of additional time played during Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Man United amid rumours of more stringent time-wasting rules

What’s going on elsewhere?

Graham Potter has added fuel to Liverpool’s links to Mason Mount by saying he is “not naive” to the midfielder’s situation (BBC)

Erik ten Hag has said that he “cannot ignore” David de Gea’s performance against Real Betis, citing the wind and ball as possible factors for the Spaniard’s “strange” performance (Goal)

Antonio Conte has said he is willing to “die for Spurs until the end of the season” amid rumours about his future with the club (Sky Sports)

Statement of the day

Gary Lineker is being taken off Match of the Day, we’re reading between the lines, until “an agreement is reached on his social media use,” say the BBC.

It comes after Lineker’s criticism of the government’s new asylum policy, which is considered a breach of the BBC’s impartiality rules – funny how they overlook everything else!

Ian Wright is standing in solidarity though:

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

Is right, Ian!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The tweet of the day provides a sneak peak into Steven Gerrard’s recent meeting with Mohamed Salah. You can catch the full video exclusively on LFCTV.

Here are 3?? things we learned from #WhenStevieMetSalah ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2023

You can find your football fix on Sky Sports Football this evening as Blackburn travel to Stoke in the Championship. Coverage starts at 7.30pm (GMT), it could be a good time to take a look at Tyler Morton!