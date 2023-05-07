Mohamed Salah continues to deliver week in and week out for Liverpool and as more records tumbled with another goal, praise was rightly sent his way.

It is as though a game does not go by without Salah breaking one record or another, such are his feats in front of goal.

Against Brentford, he not only moved joint-fifth in the club’s all-time goalscorers charts alongside Steven Gerrard, but also notched his 100th Anfield goal and scored at home for nine games in a row.

He became the first player to do the latter, with goal No. 30 for the season notching the record – a tally he has now amassed for the fourth time in six seasons.

Impressive, right? Alisson certainly thought so, as he lauded the Egyptian for always “delivering for us” and encouraged Salah to “break all the records possible.”

“Mo is amazing. So many people can talk about the team this season, that nobody was in a good mood, a good way to play, but Mo keeps delivering for us,” Alisson told LFCTV.

“He’s one of the players who helps us to stay in the fight we are fighting, keep fighting for European competitions. He is always there to help us.

“We need him a lot and he knows that. I’m really happy for him and I hope he breaks all the records possible and helps us to win trophies.”

Doing just that is firmly on Salah’s mind having acknowledged he is “motivated to keep breaking records” for the club – the speed at which he is doing so has already caught the eye of Cody Gakpo.

“I think everybody knows Mo maybe better than I do, really great player and person as well,” the No. 18 said to LFCTV.

“When he breaks all the records, because I think he broke two already since I’m here, we are all proud of him and lucky to have him here.

“He helps the team a lot with his goals and assists, so really happy [for him].”

Jurgen Klopp knows that after his career, Salah “will be seen as one of the all-time greats,” but Liverpool supporters do not have to wait until then to realise the special talent on our hands.