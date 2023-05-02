As we build up to another big night at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about his latest disagreement with referee Paul Tierney and revealed news of a potential setback for Diogo Jota.

Klopp clears up Tierney situation

In his pre-Fulham press conference, the manager was inevitably asked about his touchline spat with Tierney during the 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Klopp insisted that he “didn’t lie” in his post-match comments regarding his conversation with the official, but expressed regret at the manner in which the situation escalated.

“The whole situation shouldn’t have happened at all. That’s how it is,” Klopp told reporters.

“It was out of emotion, out of anger in that moment, not a very good leader for the things you do. That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated.

“I know, obviously, the refs were really angry about what I said and go now for it. I heard I was lying and stuff like this.

“I did a lot of things that day, but I didn’t lie.”

Timber price set & Clarkson wanted

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber wants to move to a “top club” and has a £44 million price tag according to Florian Plettenberg

Tierney could still be involved in future Liverpool games despite the latest controversy between him and Klopp, while the Reds boss awaits a potential touchline ban

Football Insider have reported that Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers are said to be in a two-way race to sign Leighton Clarkson

Latest news

Diogo Jota is a “doubt” for Wednesday night’s game and Roberto Firmino remains unavailable

Fulham could be without four of their key players for their trip to Anfield after Marco Silva provided a fitness update for his squad

Luis Diaz has joked that he and Darwin Nunez spend “every second together” at the club and says that the Uruguayan can “contribute massively” at Liverpool

What else is happening?

Leeds look set to sack manager Javi Gracia and replace him with Sam Allardyce in a bid to rescue their Premier League status (Sky Sports)

A Super Computer has predicted that Everton will be relegated this season following their 2-2 draw away at Leicester, here’s hoping! (FiveThirtyEight)

FIFA have threatened to impose a TV blackout across Europe for the Women’s World Cup this summer if rights cannot be agreed (Guardian)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Listen to the boss as he jokes about being out of action for six weeks after injuring his hamstring when celebrating Jota’s goal at the weekend.

'Out for 6 weeks!' – Klopp's own injury update pic.twitter.com/KmG5L995d7 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 2, 2023

If they weren’t already, Arsenal‘s chances of picking up a first league title in almost two decades could be dead in the water if they fail to beat Chelsea this evening.

You can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm (BST) before the game gets underway at 8pm.

Nobody wants to see Man City lift it again, do they?