★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Klopp talks Tierney, Jota injury & Timber price tag – Latest LFC News

As we build up to another big night at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about his latest disagreement with referee Paul Tierney and revealed news of a potential setback for Diogo Jota.

 

Klopp clears up Tierney situation

In his pre-Fulham press conference, the manager was inevitably asked about his touchline spat with Tierney during the 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Klopp insisted that he “didn’t lie” in his post-match comments regarding his conversation with the official, but expressed regret at the manner in which the situation escalated.

“The whole situation shouldn’t have happened at all. That’s how it is,” Klopp told reporters.

“It was out of emotion, out of anger in that moment, not a very good leader for the things you do. That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated.

“I know, obviously, the refs were really angry about what I said and go now for it. I heard I was lying and stuff like this.

“I did a lot of things that day, but I didn’t lie.”

 

Timber price set & Clarkson wanted

ZEIST, NETHERLANDS - Monday, June 13, 2022: Netherlands' head coach Louis Van Gaal (L) with Jurriën Timber during a training session at the KNVB Campus ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between the Netherlands and Wales. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ajax defender Jurrien Timber wants to move to a “top club” and has a £44 million price tag according to Florian Plettenberg
  • Tierney could still be involved in future Liverpool games despite the latest controversy between him and Klopp, while the Reds boss awaits a potential touchline ban

 

Latest news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 22, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

What else is happening?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2017: Everton's manager Sam Allardyce during the FA Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • FIFA have threatened to impose a TV blackout across Europe for the Women’s World Cup this summer if rights cannot be agreed (Guardian)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Listen to the boss as he jokes about being out of action for six weeks after injuring his hamstring when celebrating Jota’s goal at the weekend.

If they weren’t already, Arsenal‘s chances of picking up a first league title in almost two decades could be dead in the water if they fail to beat Chelsea this evening.

You can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm (BST) before the game gets underway at 8pm.

Nobody wants to see Man City lift it again, do they?

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks