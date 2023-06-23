Another loan move looms large for Liverpool as Fabio Carvalho nears an exit, while there is another Anfield update and talk of midfielders in Friday’s news round-up.

Medical booked after loan agreed for Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho was quickly put on the transfer list for the summer, although Liverpool remained adamant that it would only be as part of a loan deal.

They have now reached an agreement for a temporary switch with Bundesliga’s Leipzig, who will not have an option to buy according to Football Insider‘s David Lynch.

There had been conjecture as to whether the Reds would include the option but that is not the case, though it is said there have been “tentative discussions” of extending the loan if the 2023/24 season proves a success.

The 20-year-old has agreed to the move and will undergo his medical next week, enabling him to find his feet at Leipzig throughout pre-season.

The German club had attempted to sign Carvalho for £10 million but the bid was quickly rejected by Liverpool, who will now watch on with interest after a tough debut year at Anfield.

Let’s hope a productive campaign in Germany awaits Carvalho!

3 things today: Target told to wait & England success

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott got off to a winning start in the U21 Euros to rewrite the record books, but it came at the price of a defeat for another Red.

Liverpool asked midfielder Orkun Kokcu to wait for them this summer, but the Reds never made a bid and he signed for Benfica!

A small block of 150 seats will be installed in the new Anfield Road Stand after extra space became available after old structures were removed.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posted an emotional farewell message to fans thanking them for their unwavering support – we only just stopped the tears, Alex!

Liverpool fans liked what they saw from targets Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone in their U21 Euros opener – wouldn’t it be nice if we signed both of them.

LFC Foundation took part in an important tournament to unite against knife crime with Tranmere Rovers, Everton and Marine – the Reds were victorious in the boys’ section.

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Celta Vigo president is “optimistic” that Rafa Benitez will become their next manager – he will manage an ex-Liverpool striker if so (Onda Cero)

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are circling Chelsea‘s Edouard Mendy and Man City‘s Bernardo Silva, not that either club needs the inflated transfer fees! (BBC Sport)

Everton fans will not have been too happy to find out chairman Bill Kenwright will remain at the club – they’re still in disarray

Photo of the day & what to look out for this weekend

It is incredible to see how much Anfield has changed over the last 34 years. What a place.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Liverpool’s representatives at the U21 Euros this weekend. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones‘ England face Israel and Vitezslav Jaros’ Czechia meet Germany – both at 5pm (BST) on Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend, Reds!