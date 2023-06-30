After playing just 638 minutes in his debut season at Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho is eager to make the most of Leipzig’s reputation during his loan move.

It was not the first season at Anfield that Liverpool or Carvalho will have hoped for after his £7.5 million move from Fulham last summer.

The 20-year-old was forced to watch from the sidelines for the majority of the tumultuous season for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, starting just eight times across his 21 appearances.

While not in the manager’s immediate plans, Liverpool did not want to see Carvalho make a permanent switch and instead agreed a loan move to RB Leipzig for 2023/24.

Carvalho has hinted at his desire to return to playing regular minutes and the German club has shown they put faith in young players, a key reason why it is the “perfect club.”

“As a young player, it’s a big step for me to move from England to the Bundesliga and RB Leipzig,” Carvalho told Leipzig’s official website after his loan was confirmed.

“I’m joining a strong side, one that has been very successful in recent years. Now, I want to help build on this and am looking forward to taking on a new challenge.

“My goal is to play as much as possible, in the league, the cup and especially in the Champions League.

“RB Leipzig have a reputation for giving young players these kinds of opportunities, which is why this is the perfect club for me to continue my development at.”

The two clubs have a healthy relationship and Klopp has history with their manager Marco Rose, a foundation that, hopefully, will allow Carvalho to thrive on and off the pitch.

Leipzig has been a factory for young players in recent years – Liverpool are pushing forward with a transfer for success stories, Dominik Szoboszlai – and the club will be eagerly watching Carvalho’s development.

“We will give Fabio the time he needs to settle in here and to adjust to life in a new country and with a new club,” sporting director Max Eberl said. “We are looking forward to him improving our attacking game and to have another option in this department.”

Let’s hope Carvalho rediscovers his confidence and comes back to Anfield as a player ready to force Klopp’s hand.