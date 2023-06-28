★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Name the Liverpool players to score 4 or more goals in a single match!

There have been seven different Liverpool players to score four or more goals in a single match since the 1980s, an achievement that is worth singling out.

The Reds have not been short of incredible sharpshooters over the decades, as supporters we have been spoilt with the talent on display.

That is not to say that they have all been capable of scoring four or more goals in a single game, but we have been treated to that a time or two.

The record for the most goals in a single match remains at five, will it ever be surpassed?

For this quiz, we want to see if you can name the seven different Reds who have scored four or more in a senior game since the 1980s – we’ve given you clues to help you out.

Good luck!

You have 3 minutes!

* Stats via LFCHistory.net

Finished that? Try these!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks