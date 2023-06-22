There is talk of signing a centre-back and a contract offer, with Thursday’s news offering a mix of transfer rumours and international talk.

Reds will “100 percent” land centre-back

We know all the talk so far this summer has centred around new midfielders, but Liverpool are to address their defence too.

According to Football Insider‘s David Lynch, club sources have assessed the likelihood of bringing in a new centre-back as “100 percent.” So pretty confident then!

It has been previously reported that Liverpool will look to add a versatile, left-sided option to complement their current centre-backs and the change in system.

Currently, there are no concrete developments to speak of. Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven is named as one of “several options,” though, along with Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio.

Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill, West Ham‘s Nayef Aguerd, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Torino’s Perr Schuurs and Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi have all been previously linked.

Another midfielder is likely to arrive first, but watch this space.

3 things today: Contracts and rebuffs

It has become clear why Liverpool pulled out of the race for Mason Mount after Man United‘s rejected bids came to light – no way would the Reds pay £65 million.

Jurgen Klopp managing Germany for Euro 2024 is “not a topic” of discussion, with a plea quickly quashed by his agent. He’s going nowhere!

Liverpool have reportedly offered a contract to midfielder Gabri Veiga, but no deal is in place – a £34.4m release clause needs to be triggered.

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds face a reunion with a former coach and midfielder after a cup draw for next season took place – how can they be looking that far ahead already?!

Caoimhin Kelleher‘s options to move on this summer have dwindled after signings elsewhere, but interest could remain from a fellow Premier League club.

Midfielder Orkun Kokcu was said to be ‘quite close‘ to moving to Anfield this summer before he landed at Benfica – his name had been linked throughout the year.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Chelsea‘s multi-club project is to start with a 40 percent stake in Ligue 1’s Strasbourg, this is seemingly the way of the future (Ed Aarons)

Man City are expected to test West Ham‘s resolve with a bid for Declan Rice, they’re also nearing completing a deal for Mateo Kovacic – please, can they just have one bad season? (The Athletic)

Going back to Chelsea, the Premier League sought “written assurances” that Saudi Arabia’s PIF was not part of their takeover and they’re satisfied no conflict of interest exists (The Telegraph)

Video of the day and match of the night

It has been six years since Mohamed Salah became a Red, what a journey he has taken us on!

It is all about the U21 Euros and there are two specific offerings that Reds will want to tune in for – via UEFA.TV.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott‘s England meet Vitezslav Jaros’ Czech Republic at 5pm (BST), before targets Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone get their campaign underway when France meet Italy at 7.45pm.

