One in one out?

Following rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia in Thiago and Jordan Henderson, the latest reports appear to indicate that Liverpool will need to lose another midfielder if they are to bring in a third.

Romeo Lavia has been the primary subject of speculation when it comes to the next steps in the Reds’ summer rebuild, with comments from Southampton boss Russel Martin suggesting that he is resigned to losing some of his top players in this window.

The Athletic’s James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein have reported that a member of the “current crop” may have to make way if Liverpool are to follow up the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai with another.

It comes after reports on Tuesday suggested that the Reds had made Lavia their next top priority, with the teenager likely to move back into the Premier League after being relegated with the Saints.

Pearce and Honigstein also point out that Liverpool could yet dip into the market for a defensive signing, but the legitimacy of the Reds’ latest stance regarding the midfield remains to be seen.

Roberto Firmino’s next move has been confirmed, with the Brazilian becoming the latest to make a switch to the Saudi Pro League

Liverpool’s search for a defensive signing will not result in a move for Alessandro Bastoni, with Inter Milan confirming on their website that he is extending his stay until 2028

Szoboszlai believes he has hit the “jackpot” in being able to play under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool

David Lynch has told Redmen TV that he believes that Liverpool would jump at a “hint of possibility” to sign Levi Colwill, adding that there has been “contact on the agent’s side”

Liverpool Women have completed their first signing of the summer by announcing the arrival of Natasha Flint from Leicester

Kaide Gordon is finally preparing to make his full return to training following a 17-month absence caused by a pelvic issue

The Mason Mount story can finally be laid to rest, with the midfielder’s move to Man United confirmed after a somewhat bizarre goodbye message to Chelsea supporters (Guardian)

Our Mancunian friends have also made a £38.5 million offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, a penny for David de Gea’s thoughts at this time (Sky Sports)

Carlo Ancelotti is set to become the Brazil boss in 2024, we’ll quite happily see the back of him! (BBC)

With silly season in full swing in the transfer window, here’s David Lynch to provide insight into Thiago’s future.

It’s a big night for Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott with England’s Under-21s this evening as they take on Israel in the semi-final of the U21 Euros, with Jones set to start in the clash.

The game will be broadcast on UEFA’s official website, with the action getting underway at 5pm (BST).

As always, no injuries, please!