After the craziness of Thursday, Friday felt like the calm before the storm with news of any official bids from Saudi Arabia still yet to be confirmed.

Fabinho & Henderson talks – but no bids to LFC…yet

After the whirlwind that came following the news of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson being approached by clubs in Saudi Arabia, it simmered on Friday.

Here’s the latest, first on Fabinho.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano, who was the first to say Henderson accepted Al Ettifaq’s offer, says manager Nuno Espirito Santo is “pushing” to lure Fabinho to Al Ittihad.

The two worked together briefly at Rio Ave together in 2012 and Fabinho‘s camp have held talks over personal terms, but the important information is that Liverpool have not received a formal offer at the time of writing.

A £40 million bid was originally touted, and if received, you expect Liverpool to seriously consider it.

As for Henderson, This Is Anfield understands that Al Ettifaq’s preference would be to strike a cut-price deal, but Liverpool will stand firm in seeking in the region of £20 million.

The crazy suggestion going around is that the Saudi club may not be able to afford the outlay across a three-year deal but that they could pay hundreds of thousands a week to the captain – make it make sense…

3 things today: Interest in Kelleher & the “door is open”

Caoimhin Kelleher has attracted interest from Wolves as they face losing Jose Sa to Nottingham Forest – though, we’ve still not heard news of the ‘keeper asking to leave this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has name-checked three youngsters when insisting the “door is open” for them next season – expect to see them in Germany.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair will not be among the travelling squad to Germany, though, after a cruel knee injury just days after training with the first team.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Sepp van den Berg could be at Mainz longer than his season-long loan after the German club left an interesting hint when announcing the deal.

Liverpool Women captain Niamh Fahey has experienced quite a crazy day, with Ireland’s game being cancelled after just 20 minutes for being too physical – it was not a very friendly, friendly!

The manager has explained why taking his team to the brink of exhaustion is the sweet spot during pre-season – glad it’s them, not me!

FFP fines and ex-Red to return to Premier League?

While Arsenal have still not officially completed the signing of Declan Rice, they have announced the arrival of defender Jurrien Timber.

Ex-Red Yasser Larouci could move back to the Premier League with Sheffield United interested in a loan deal – he left Anfield in 2021 (Yorkshire Live)

Man United have been fined £257,000 by UEFA for a minor breach of Financial Fair Play rules, while Barcelona were fined £428,000.

Photo of the day

It is always nice to look back on pictures from the days that made the club what it is, this one is right up there.

Bob Paisley poses outside of Anfield following Bill Shankly‘s resignation in 1974, one legend passes the torch to another.

Enjoy your Friday night, Reds!