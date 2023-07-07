Your final Liverpool news round up of the week features the latest from the Anfield Road End and some pre-season updates to keep you occupied over the weekend.

Anfield pitch removed

The latest pictures of the Anfield Road expansion progress have shown the full removal of the old pitch ahead of it being relaid next week.

Images show that the pitch has been completely taken out, with the relaying process set to take around three days to complete and a further three weeks to become match ready.

The stadium is becoming an almighty sight, as demonstrated by drone shots from the Anfield sky as the stand nears its completion for the new season.

61,000 supporters will pour into the ground for the Reds’ opening home game of the 2023/24 season against Bournemouth, which will take place in just over six weeks’ time.

The progress looks fantastic and we are thoroughly looking forward to seeing our newly-expanded home in all its glory next season!

3 things today: Bobby mobbed & defender wanted by Alonso

Roberto Firmino received a hero’s welcome as he arrived in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al-Ahli

Nat Phillips will be among the 10 first-team players to report for pre-season training on Saturday, amid recent links to a move away

Luke Chambers has been attracted interest from Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, along with two English clubs

Latest Liverpool FC news

Real Betis are concerned about losing 17-year-old forward Assane Diao to the Reds according to AS, a familiar surname to Liverpool fans, shall we say?

Trent Alexander-Arnold took just a one-week break before embarking on a programme to get into the “best shape of his career”

Stefan Bajcetic is also keen to get himself ready for the new season, having already paid a visit to the AXA Training Centre judging from his Instagram story

What else is happening?

William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, their dream summer continues (Sky Sports)

Four Premier League rule changes will come into effect next season, including offside tweaks and cutbacks to goalkeeper shenanigans (Mirror)

PSG have finally completed the signing of Manuel Ugarte, remember him? (BBC)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It is common knowledge that Virgil van Dijk can pull almost anything off, and that extends to time travel by the looks of things.

There isn’t much Friday night football of note this week, but you can watch Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott bid for European U21 Championship glory with England live on Channel 4 at 5pm on Saturday.

The Three Lions take on Spain in the final of the tournament, with Jones in fine form having picked up the Man of the Match award in the semi-final against Israel.