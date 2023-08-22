Despite reports that Liverpool will not sign another “specialist” defensive midfielder, that has not stopped fans identifying Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure as the right fit.

The Reds addressed a midfield need with the signing of Wataru Endo, but his arrival was viewed as a shrewd move so long as he was joined by a younger, higher-calibre option.

On Monday, The Athletic‘s James Pearce indicated that the Japan international will be not be joined by another No. 6 this summer, much to the fans’ chagrin.

On the same day, Doucoure, who has been readily linked with the Reds, played the full 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old, according to FotMob, made five recoveries, won two aerial duels – the second-most of any player – made six passes into the final third and had a passing accuracy of 86 percent.

With Klopp wanting the ball to go from “A to B” in the position, Doucoure ticks the box and many more in the eyes of Liverpool fans…

He’s just so obviously exactly what Liverpool need. Not only brilliant at breaking up play but also really calm and incisive on the ball, even when under pressure. Some lovely touches in that half. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 21, 2023

Doucouré remains the good option Liverpool should look at before the deadline. Opting not to do that would be naivety. #LFC Article on him – https://t.co/bijksn5QDa pic.twitter.com/gKhuDVDauk — Mizgan (@mizgans) August 21, 2023

I’m on Doucoure watch and he’s like a better Michael Essien. Please @LFC ? #lfc — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) August 21, 2023

Doucoure has been very good in this first half against Arsenal, helped stifle them and been calm in possession/playing progressive passes. It's clear it would be a mistake if we don't try and sign him in the next 11 days. — MB (@MrBoywunder) August 21, 2023

Liverpool should not waste time on Doucoure anymore… get it done let’s seal the midfield pic.twitter.com/swEjObplOC — Highest Majesty (@kwaku_majesty_) August 22, 2023

Me when Doucoure wins a duel pic.twitter.com/jGSTdfDpDg — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 21, 2023

For real though liverpool need to sign doucoure now otherwise it will be to late and stuck with endo as our starting cdm which isn’t good business at all, I think endo could be good for us but still not ideal — BKnowledge (@BKnowledge00) August 21, 2023

Doucoure such an obvious fit for Liverpool. No excuse not to sign him. Get it done Jurgen — Steve Gorman (@SGIRE82) August 21, 2023

Some Liverpool fans are deffo overrating this Doucoure cos they are desperate for a proper 6. I'd take him, but hammering the club for not wanting to pay 80m for him is mad. We deffo need one tho and if the club dont want to pay that, they need to fine options and quickk! — Charless (@LFCCC95) August 21, 2023

A midfield trio of Mac Allister, Doucouré and Szoboszlai has potential to be a title winning midfield. Young, but experienced and it ticks every box and can easily find a pass to release our deadly attackers. Liverpool need to get this deal done. ?? X ?? X ?? pic.twitter.com/WYIvnMRyLi — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) August 21, 2023

Klopp needs to realise you don’t always need the perfect player. Szoboszlai and Mac Allister are so good that you can have someone who’s maybe not world class at 6 but has the tools for the role (Doucoure). No different to how Henderson made a career playing with better players — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) August 21, 2023

With less than 10 days until the transfer window closes, Liverpool do not have a lot of time to mull over their next move – if there is going to be one.

Palace will demand upwards of £60 million for Doucoure and they will need to find a replacement before they sign off on any deal.

It is obvious that Liverpool fans are hopeful the recent line about another ‘specialist’ midfielder being off the cards is not accurate.

Though, the door remains open for a “multi-functional midfielder,” like Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch – but after tabling a £115 million offer for Moises Caicedo, there is clearly money to be spent on the right targets.

We won’t have to wait long to find out…