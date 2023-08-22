★ PREMIUM
Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace
Fans label Cheick Doucoure “exactly what Liverpool need” – “mistake if we don’t try”

Despite reports that Liverpool will not sign another “specialist” defensive midfielder, that has not stopped fans identifying Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure as the right fit.

The Reds addressed a midfield need with the signing of Wataru Endo, but his arrival was viewed as a shrewd move so long as he was joined by a younger, higher-calibre option.

On Monday, The Athletic‘s James Pearce indicated that the Japan international will be not be joined by another No. 6 this summer, much to the fans’ chagrin.

On the same day, Doucoure, who has been readily linked with the Reds, played the full 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old, according to FotMob, made five recoveries, won two aerial duels – the second-most of any player – made six passes into the final third and had a passing accuracy of 86 percent.

With Klopp wanting the ball to go from “A to B” in the position, Doucoure ticks the box and many more in the eyes of Liverpool fans…

With less than 10 days until the transfer window closes, Liverpool do not have a lot of time to mull over their next move – if there is going to be one.

Palace will demand upwards of £60 million for Doucoure and they will need to find a replacement before they sign off on any deal.

It is obvious that Liverpool fans are hopeful the recent line about another ‘specialist’ midfielder being off the cards is not accurate.

Though, the door remains open for a “multi-functional midfielder,” like Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch – but after tabling a £115 million offer for Moises Caicedo, there is clearly money to be spent on the right targets.

We won’t have to wait long to find out…

