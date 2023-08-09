The Reds are finally back in competitive action this weekend as they travel to Chelsea, but how many of our previous first-weekend fixtures can you remember?

The Premier League is about to enter its 32nd season and Liverpool are kicking things off with a trip to Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

The opening day has produced some memorable encounters as those years have gone by, including a seven-goal thriller as recently as 2020.

Last season saw the Reds drop points in their first game for the first time since 2017, something Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to put right on Sunday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah will also be hoping to continue his sensational run and make it seven consecutive seasons in which he has found the net on the opening day.

As we prepare to get the real business underway, we want to know how many of those first games you can recall!

We’ve given you the score, told you whether or not each game was played at home and we have put five minutes on the clock.

Off you go!

Name our 31 previous opening day opponents

* Information via LFCHistory.net

