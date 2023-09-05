Our former captain was back in the headlines for the wrong reasons on Tuesday, while there was some positive news regarding the stadium expansion.

Henderson interview sparks further criticism

Jordan Henderson has spoken for the first time about the reasons for his move to the Saudi Pro League after spending 12 years at Anfield.

The midfielder joined Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in a £12 million deal this summer in a move that was littered with controversy.

Henderson acted as a vocal ally for LGBTQ+ communities during his time at Liverpool and his decision to move to a country in which those groups are outlawed was widely criticised.

Speaking to The Athletic, the 33-year-old claimed he didn’t “feel wanted” by the club and that he would like to say an Anfield “goodbye” if given the opportunity.

The interview was met with understandable backlash from supporters, with a leading gay rights group accusing him of trying to “rebuild his brand” following the move.

3 things today: Anfield Road progress & Salah latest

The development of the Anfield Road End is ready to be resumed after the club regained control of the site from collapsed contractor Buckingham

Al-Ittihad are expected to come in with an improved offer for Mohamed Salah but Liverpool remain “very relaxed” according to Fabrizio Romano

Jesper Lindstrom has claimed he turned down advances from Liverpool in favour of regular football in Serie A at Napoli

Latest Liverpool FC news

Adrian has not been named in Liverpool’s Europa League squad, but a UEFA loophole means he could still feature in the group stage

Luis Diaz has struck up a “good friendship” with fellow South American Alexis Mac Allister since the World Cup winner’s summer arrival from Brighton

Mateusz Musialowski‘s summer move to TSV Hartberg collapsed after Liverpool changed their transfer demands

What else is happening?

Chelsea are considering a move for Ivan Toney in January when his ban for betting breaches will be up, in case they hadn’t spent enough money in the last two windows (Evening Standard)

Spain Women’s World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda has been sacked amid the kiss controversy involving president Luis Rubiales (Telegraph)

Galatasary have signed both Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham after falling out of Ange Postecoglou’s upcoming plans (BBC)

Video of the day

The media are obsessed with the idea of Salah leaving for Saudi Arabia this week, but has anyone actually asked what he wants in all of this?