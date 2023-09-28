There is a growing hope that Calvin Ramsay is near a return to fitness, following a recent setback with a knee injury on loan at Preston.

Liverpool right-back Ramsay joined Preston on a season-long loan in June, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.

A fitness blow at the start of August has seen him miss nine games already this season, with North End currently unbeaten in the Championship and a point off top.

Soon after his setback, Preston manager Ryan Lowe confirmed that Ramsay was facing around two months out, with it later explained that he had returned to Liverpool for treatment.

But speaking on Thursday, Lowe revealed that there had been “good news” on the 20-year-old’s fitness and, following talks with his parent club, there is optimism over a return to training “in the next couple of weeks.”

“We’ve had some good news on Calvin. He is at the back stage of his rehab now,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

“We are in discussions with Liverpool and hopefully he’ll be back with us in the next couple of weeks.

“We are not going to rush him back but if we can get him back in the building with us in the next couple of weeks, we will.

“Once he’s at the end stage of rehab and passed all the protocols, ticked all the boxes, he’ll then be with us.

“I haven’t got a definite date just yet, just that we’ve had some conversations with them in the last few days and it is looking promising.

“He just had a recurrence in his knee; a bit of a setback but nothing major.

Ramsay underwent surgery to correct a knee problem in February, which ended his first campaign with Liverpool prematurely – having already arrived with a long-term back injury.

The fact he has suffered a recurrence of that injury could be a concern, but the hope will be that he can now put his issues behind him.

As he continued in his pre-West Brom press conference, Lowe suggested that it had been “too soon” for Ramsay to leave Liverpool on loan.

“I think it was the right thing that Liverpool brought him back to strengthen him up and make sure he’s right,” he added.

“I have spoken to Calvin numerous times and he can’t wait to get back going.

“He was supporting the lads at the Birmingham match and had pre-match with them, so we need to make sure we keep him involved and around the boys.

“Now, when he does come back, he’ll come back fitter and stronger than he was.

“I think it was probably too soon for him to come to us, because he was champing at the bit to get out and stamp his authority down.

“There is no disgrace in that, trying to get into a new club and perform.

“He is still a quality player who will definitely help us when he’s back.”