Jurgen Klopp provided injury updates ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League away match against Tottenham.

Trent “will be in the squad”

Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive injury update ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham.

The manager said Trent Alexander-Arnold “will be in the squad” but stopped short of saying he would play.

“Trent trained yesterday normal, will train today (Friday) normal, so we have to make a decision,” the manager said.

“He will be in the squad. I’m not a doctor, but he looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play.”

Liverpool’s right-back has missed the last four matches with a hamstring issue. Thankfully, the Reds have still managed to win all four.

3 things today

Stefan Bajcetic won’t be involved on Saturday. Klopp said he has “a little, little, little, tiny calf issue” – Just enough to keep him out this weekend then

Klopp has said he is not happy with previously describing Wataru Endo as “polite,” saying he didn’t quite mean that – a case of mistranslation

On this week’s investment news, Klopp told reporters: “the better place we are in, the more we can spend anyway”

Latest Liverpool FC news

Melwood has been officially reopened as the AXA Melwood Training Centre. It’s being shared by LFC Women and the Fowler Academy – not sure the full new name will catch on, to be honest





Ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal Women, Reds manager Matt Beard held a press conference which you can watch in full here

The League Cup fixture away at Bournemouth will be played on November 1 – that means the Reds face four games in 11 days

According to Bloomberg, FSG are among the American investors who are exploring an alternative deal for the PGA Tour – topical given this weekend is the Ryder Cup

Latest chat from elsewhere

Man United winger Antony will return to training after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him.

Staying with Man United, defender Lisandro Martinez is expected to be out for two to three months with a foot injury

Sheffield Wednesday’s owner, Dejphon Chansiri, says he won’t put anymore money into the club – he also told supporters that “protests are a waste of time”

Video of the day and match of the night

Liverpool trained at Melwood, on Friday, ahead of their trip to the Emirates in the WSL to face Arsenal.

We went behind the scenes to see how they were preparing.

Match of the night is Barcelona vs. Sevilla in La Liga. The match kicks off at 8pm (BST) and is on Viaplay Sports 1.