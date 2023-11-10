There have been plenty of news and rumours flying around about Liverpool today. We’ve rounded everything up for you.

Speculative £40 million reports

We’re still some time away from the January transfer window opening but already rumour season has started.

The Mail Online reported that “Liverpool are preparing a summer bid for Leeds midfielder Archie Gray.”

Despite being just 17 years old, he is reportedly valued at between £40 million and £50m by Leeds – a price the reporter, Matt Hughes, says Liverpool could pay.

Contrary to the article, This Is Anfield currently understands there is no substance to the rumour.

Gray is promising central midfielder who has also started games in defensive midfield before. He is the son of Andy Gray (not the ex-Everton striker) and grandson of great nephew of the Leeds legend, Eddie Gray.

3 things today

Luis Diaz‘s return to Colombia has been confirmed after he was called up for international duty the day after his father was freed by hostage-takers

LASK manager Thomas Sageder has said, perhaps with tongue in cheek, he is “starting to dislike” Jurgen Klopp – read why here

Luton manager Rob Edwards has said he “wants to apologise as well” for tragedy chants sung by his team’s supporters against Liverpool – the club put out a dismally weak statement earlier this week

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool’s duo of young left-backs, Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon will feature too, for the under-19s and under-18s respectively

Latest chat from elsewhere

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Tottenham‘s James Maddison is out until January with an ankle injury

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract lasting until 2029

Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to become a 25 percent stakeholder in Man United is expected to be confirmed as early as next week (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

We’ve had the drone out and got some footage of the new Anfield Road Stand. All the seats have now been fitted in the upper tier – looks great eh!.

Match of the night is Blackburn vs. Preston on Sky Sports Football.

The Championship game kicks off at 8pm (GMT) and could potentially provide a chance to watch Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay.

He played his first game for Preston on Tuesday, against Accrington Stanley in the Lancashire Senior Cup.