With Luis Diaz scoring on his return to the Liverpool side as the wait for his father’s release goes on, Alisson lauded his team-mate’s character.

Diaz came off the bench to score as the Reds drew 1-1 at Luton on Sunday, having missed the previous two games due to the kidnapping of his father.

Luis Manuel Diaz is yet to have been released, though Jurgen Klopp suggested before kickoff that negotiations were “positive,” with the winger revealing a shirt in tribute after scoring.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Alisson praised Diaz for being able to turn up and perform despite the dread he will be going through off the pitch.

“It says a lot about his character, about his strength,” the goalkeeper said.

“I think not many can imagine what he’s going through now. As we are close to him, we are supporting him, we feel his pain, but for him it’s a different level.

“Football sometimes, in dark moments, can bring joy to people, can bring joy to somebody who is struggling.

“We’re together for him, whatever he needs, to take his time.

“He came and trained, came to the game, scored a fantastic goal for us. We are with him, 100 percent.”

Alisson‘s words continue the theme of solace in football that Klopp has referenced in recent interviews on Diaz’s situation.

It is something the Brazilian found himself following the tragic death of his father in 2021, with his goal against West Brom months later taking greater poignancy.

“Football always surprises, in a good way sometimes,” Alisson continued on Sunday.

“It happened with me, when I was going through a really difficult time. It happened today, happened other times for other people.

“When you are on the pitch, you are focused on doing the job.

“I think [Lucho] was focused on trying to help the team get the points. He did that.”