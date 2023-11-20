The latest news as Liverpool’s players face their last round of international fixtures until March.

Andre to Fulham done in ‘coming days’

For a long time it looked like Andre would become a Liverpool player in January, however, he now looks most likely to join Fulham.

Journalist Jorge Nicola, with quotes via Sport Witness, reports that Fulham are now favourites to sign him, with Fluminense ‘pleased’ by a £27 million offer.

The reporter even said the deal could be done in ‘the coming days’ as the player ‘likes the project’ at Fulham.

We know other clubs, including Liverpool, are interested, and Nicola did add that there is still the potential for bigger bids to come in for the Brazilian.

3 things today

On Sunday night, Mo Salah was targeted by pitch invaders as Egypt beat Sierra Leone 2-0 – Salah was unfazed by the incident, thankfully

Steven Gerrard has contradicted earlier comments and has now named Cristiano Ronaldo as “the GOAT” (his words, yes really) – there’s nothing money can’t buy

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has been linked, with Peruvian outlet Depor claiming he’s on Liverpool’s “list of priorities” – he was a raw-but-promising talent at Celtic

Latest Liverpool FC news

Andy Robertson has told ViaPlay Sports there were “no complications” following his surgery, but stopped short of giving a return date – expect January at the earliest

Curtis Jones has called Jurgen Klopp‘s “trust” in him as a key reason for his progress in 2023 – he’s expected to be fit for Saturday’s match vs. Man City

15-year-old Chido Obi-Martin scored 10 for Arsenal against Liverpool’s under-16s on Saturday – we’ve explained why this happened here

Latest chat from elsewhere

Diogo Jota‘s Portugal beat Iceland 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a 100 percent record in their Euros qualifying group – Jota himself started just two of those games, though

The BBC report six of Lionel Messi’s shirts worn at the 2022 World Cup-winning are going up for auction – could they beat Diego Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ shirt that went for £7.1m?

Barcelona have confirmed Gavi has torn his ACL and requires surgery

Videos of the day and match of the night

Liverpool’s 1977 European Cup win at the Stadio Olimpico was memorable for a whole host of reasons. Journalist John Keith recalled the night in Rome.

Make sure you also see this video of Dominik Szoboszlai celebrating with Hungary supporters after reaching the 2024 European Championships.

?? After taking his shot of pálinka, Dominik Szoboszlai also led the crowd chants celebrating with the Hungarian fans today. Hungary still remain unbeaten with him as captain in a streak that now stretches 12 games – the longest run in European international football. ?: M4… pic.twitter.com/9Q2g0XyZUg — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) November 19, 2023

Match of the night is North Macedonia vs. England at 7.45pm (GMT).

Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield for England’s last game, so it could be another chance to see him feature in that position again, with the match on Channel 4.

Mind, the other group game, where a win for Ukraine would see them qualify at Italy’s expense, is far more competitive and interesting.