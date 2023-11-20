★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC BLACK FRIDAY SALE!

UP TO 30% OFF

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Andre to Fulham, Frimpong ‘linked’ & Robertson injury update – Latest LFC News

The latest news as Liverpool’s players face their last round of international fixtures until March.

 

Andre to Fulham done in ‘coming days’

For a long time it looked like Andre would become a Liverpool player in January, however, he now looks most likely to join Fulham.

Journalist Jorge Nicola, with quotes via Sport Witness, reports that Fulham are now favourites to sign him, with Fluminense ‘pleased’ by a £27 million offer.

The reporter even said the deal could be done in ‘the coming days’ as the player ‘likes the project’ at Fulham.

We know other clubs, including Liverpool, are interested, and Nicola did add that there is still the potential for bigger bids to come in for the Brazilian.

 

3 things today

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - Tuesday, June 19, 2018: Egypt's Mohamed Salah lines-up before the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Group A match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • On Sunday night, Mo Salah was targeted by pitch invaders as Egypt beat Sierra Leone 2-0 – Salah was unfazed by the incident, thankfully
  • Steven Gerrard has contradicted earlier comments and has now named Cristiano Ronaldo as “the GOAT” (his words, yes really) – there’s nothing money can’t buy
  • Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has been linked, with Peruvian outlet Depor claiming he’s on Liverpool’s “list of priorities” – he was a raw-but-promising talent at Celtic

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Andy Robertson has told ViaPlay Sports there were “no complications” following his surgery, but stopped short of giving a return date – expect January at the earliest

  • 15-year-old Chido Obi-Martin scored 10 for Arsenal against Liverpool’s under-16s on Saturday – we’ve explained why this happened here

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

2K6B4B4 Pablo Martin Paez Gavira Gavi of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League, Group C football match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale on October 12, 2022 at Spotify Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain - Photo: Marc Graupera Aloma/DPPI/LiveMedia

  • Diogo Jota‘s Portugal beat Iceland 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a 100 percent record in their Euros qualifying group – Jota himself started just two of those games, though

  • The BBC report six of Lionel Messi’s shirts worn at the 2022 World Cup-winning are going up for auction – could they beat Diego Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ shirt that went for £7.1m?

  • Barcelona have confirmed Gavi has torn his ACL and requires surgery

 

Videos of the day and match of the night

Liverpool’s 1977 European Cup win at the Stadio Olimpico was memorable for a whole host of reasons. Journalist John Keith recalled the night in Rome.

Make sure you also see this video of Dominik Szoboszlai celebrating with Hungary supporters after reaching the 2024 European Championships.

Match of the night is North Macedonia vs. England at 7.45pm (GMT).

Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield for England’s last game, so it could be another chance to see him feature in that position again, with the match on Channel 4.

Mind, the other group game, where a win for Ukraine would see them qualify at Italy’s expense, is far more competitive and interesting.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023