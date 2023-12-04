★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

HUNDREDS OF GIFT IDEAS!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Anfield test event, Hooper returns & Thuram linked – Latest LFC News

Your first dose of daily news from planet Liverpool this week includes a stadium update, an unpopular referee appointment and plenty more!

 

Anfield Road test event confirmed

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: A view of the Anfield Road stand and the construction of the new upper tier which has recently had all the seats installed seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The phased opening of the Anfield Road upper tier is set to begin next week, with a test event scheduled ahead of the meeting with Man United on December 17.

The club have issued an email to supporters inviting them to come along to the event on Monday December 11, during which a live question and answers session with Jurgen Klopp will take place, nice!

Liverpool’s meeting with their Manchester rivals will be the first time we will see supporters in the upper section of the newly-developed stand on a matchday.

In preparation for this, the free test event – managed in conjunction with the local council – will include an LFC Foundation community match and a live Q&A with the boss.

The event runs from 6pm (GMT) until 8pm and tickets can be purchased on the club’s official website from Tuesday morning at 9am.

Free next Monday evening? Get yourself down!

 

3 things today: Hooper returns & “game changer” Endo

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Referee Simon Hooper is all smiles during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) and captain Virgil van Dijk (R) after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Reds broke a record of their own with the lateness of their fightback at Anfield on Sunday

  • Dominik Szoboszlai has labelled that comeback as ‘euphoric’, but was less willing to give details of his recent interaction with Andy Roberston!

  • The links to Khephren Thuram refuse to die, with claims that Liverpool remain in the market for another midfielder, contrary to more reliable recent reports!

 

Video of the day and match of the night

There was only one choice for this today, sit back and enjoy Trent’s winner on repeat. No caption needed.

If you’re into fairytales then eighth-tier Ramsgate might be your team this evening!

They’re taking on Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round, with the winner set to face Ipswich next month.

ITV4 is the place to be for that one, kick-off is at 7.45pm (GMT).

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023