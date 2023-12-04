Your first dose of daily news from planet Liverpool this week includes a stadium update, an unpopular referee appointment and plenty more!

Anfield Road test event confirmed

The phased opening of the Anfield Road upper tier is set to begin next week, with a test event scheduled ahead of the meeting with Man United on December 17.

The club have issued an email to supporters inviting them to come along to the event on Monday December 11, during which a live question and answers session with Jurgen Klopp will take place, nice!

Liverpool’s meeting with their Manchester rivals will be the first time we will see supporters in the upper section of the newly-developed stand on a matchday.

In preparation for this, the free test event – managed in conjunction with the local council – will include an LFC Foundation community match and a live Q&A with the boss.

The event runs from 6pm (GMT) until 8pm and tickets can be purchased on the club’s official website from Tuesday morning at 9am.

Free next Monday evening?

3 things today: Hooper returns & “game changer” Endo

Simon Hooper will take charge of our trip to Bramhall Lane despite being at the centre of Man City‘s controversial 3-3 draw with Tottenham

Wataru Endo has been singled out as a “game changer” with two of his team-mates praising his impact against Fulham

Trent Alexander-Arnold has joked Virgil van Dijk was “not happy” with the way he celebrated the winner, we personally enjoyed it!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds broke a record of their own with the lateness of their fightback at Anfield on Sunday

Dominik Szoboszlai has labelled that comeback as ‘euphoric’, but was less willing to give details of his recent interaction with Andy Roberston!

The links to Khephren Thuram refuse to die, with claims that Liverpool remain in the market for another midfielder, contrary to more reliable recent reports!

Video of the day and match of the night

There was only one choice for this today

If you’re into fairytales then eighth-tier Ramsgate might be your team this evening!

They’re taking on Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round, with the winner set to face Ipswich next month.

ITV4 is the place to be for that one, kick-off is at 7.45pm (GMT).