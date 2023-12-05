Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press as Sheffield United sacked their manager a day before their Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

Malen linked again but move unlikely

Donyell Malen has five goals for Borussia Dortmund this season, playing mostly from the right, and is “open to a new challenge,” according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

He reported that his club could be willing to allow him to leave for a fee of about £25 million to £30m.

The Dutch winger’s agent is currently said to be “sounding out the market” for a transfer. Plettenberg reported the player “has a market” in England.

? News Donyell #Malen: The 24 y/o is open for a new challenge in winter or summer as he’s not totally happy in Dortmund. His new agency SEG is sounding out the market. ?? #BVB, open to let him go

?? Price expectation: €30-35m. Malen has a market in ???????! @berger_pj |… pic.twitter.com/V9goAVdtso — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 4, 2023

This comes after Bild reported, last week, that Klopp is ‘keeping an eye’ on the player.

Given Liverpool’s wealth of attackers at the club and the rumour’s weak source, a move for Malen is unlikely. However, the price tag is one that Liverpool could could deem reasonable for a 24-year-old with potential.

Klopp’s injury updates

Here’s what the boss said:

Joel Matip‘s “scan is not done yet” and his knee injury “doesn’t look good”

Better news on Diogo Jota who ‘was running outside’ on Monday

Alisson is also “closer, but not available for tomorrow, definitely,” vs. Sheffield United

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are planning to host their biggest crowd since 1977, against Man United – tickets for the Anfield Road End test event sold out quickly

Klopp has revealed how Alisson defended Caoimhin Kelleher ‘mistakes’ vs. Fulham – Liverpool have “fronted-footed goalkeepers”

The Reds can ‘probably bin their analysis’ ahead of the Sheff. United match, with a new manager just in the door, Klopp explained

Latest chat from elsewhere

Liverpool's record when facing a side whose manager was in their first Premier League game of a spell in charge (excl. MD1 games): P15 W8 D2 L5 Liverpool unbeaten in 5 (W3 D2) – Bruno at Chelsea, Jones at Southampton, De Zerbi at Brighton, Ranieri at Watford, Pearson at Watford https://t.co/hPCiFnKOlm — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 5, 2023

After reports emerged on Monday night, we all expected this: Sheffield United have sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom and replaced him with former boss Chris Wilder

Klopp actually has a bit of history with Wilder, including a few sarky comments during his last stint in charge – remind yourself here

Man United banned reporters from ESPN, Sky, the Manchester Evening News and the Mirror from Erik ten Hag’s press conference – not sure that’s really a good response to criticism

Video of the day and match of the night

If you would prefer to watch what Klopp had to say rather than read it, here is the manager’s full pre-match press conference:

There are plenty of games in the Premier League but our match of the night is Bradford City vs. Liverpool U21s.

It is the Reds’ first ever knockout game in the EFL Trophy and it kicks off at 7.30pm (GMT), live on Bradford’s EFL iFollow service.