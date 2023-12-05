★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Dortmund winger linked, injury updates & manager replaced – Latest LFC News

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press as Sheffield United sacked their manager a day before their Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

 

Malen linked again but move unlikely

Donyell Malen has five goals for Borussia Dortmund this season, playing mostly from the right, and is “open to a new challenge,” according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

He reported that his club could be willing to allow him to leave for a fee of about £25 million to £30m.

The Dutch winger’s agent is currently said to be “sounding out the market” for a transfer. Plettenberg reported the player “has a market” in England.

This comes after Bild reported, last week, that Klopp is ‘keeping an eye’ on the player.

Given Liverpool’s wealth of attackers at the club and the rumour’s weak source, a move for Malen is unlikely. However, the price tag is one that Liverpool could could deem reasonable for a 24-year-old with potential.

 

Klopp’s injury updates

Here’s what the boss said:

  • Joel Matip‘s “scan is not done yet” and his knee injury “doesn’t look good”
  • Better news on Diogo Jota who ‘was running outside’ on Monday

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Fog over the Anfield Road construction site seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are planning to host their biggest crowd since 1977, against Man United – tickets for the Anfield Road End test event sold out quickly

  • The Reds can ‘probably bin their analysis’ ahead of the Sheff. United match, with a new manager just in the door, Klopp explained

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

  • After reports emerged on Monday night, we all expected this: Sheffield United have sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom and replaced him with former boss Chris Wilder

  • Klopp actually has a bit of history with Wilder, including a few sarky comments during his last stint in charge – remind yourself here

  • Man United banned reporters from ESPN, Sky, the Manchester Evening News and the Mirror from Erik ten Hag’s press conference – not sure that’s really a good response to criticism

 

Video of the day and match of the night

If you would prefer to watch what Klopp had to say rather than read it, here is the manager’s full pre-match press conference:

There are plenty of games in the Premier League but our match of the night is Bradford City vs. Liverpool U21s.

It is the Reds’ first ever knockout game in the EFL Trophy and it kicks off at 7.30pm (GMT), live on Bradford’s EFL iFollow service.

