Firmino update, positive Tsimikas news & Barella rumour – Latest LFC News

We’ve rounded up all the Liverpool news as Jurgen Klopp‘s team prepare to face Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

 

Firmino ‘happy’ at Al Ahli

Contrary to reports spread on Wednesday night, This Is Anfield understands Roberto Firmino is ‘happy’ at Al Ahli.

Sources close to Firmino say ‘he isn’t pushing for a January move’, despite contradictory reports stating the opposite. The Brazilian moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer and is believed to be earning £326,000 per week, tax-free.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

However, with the 32-year-old becoming less favoured by manager Matthias Jaissle, significant interest is expected in January – Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq are among the clubs linked.

A permanent move back to Liverpool FC isn’t happening, but Firmino will be on Merseyside next week. While in town, he will be holding a book signing that has sold out.

 

3 things today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 11, 2017: Referee Anthony Taylor during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Anthony Taylor has been named referee for Liverpool vs. Newcastle, while Stuart Attwell will be the VAR
  • Ahead of the match, Kieran Trippier admitted “standards have dropped” – if only Trent Alexander-Arnold received as much support from the national press as Trippier does
  • Calum Scanlon told Liverpoolfc.com: ” I don’t mind where I play, as long as I’m on the pitch” – he has played at left-back and left wing this season

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2023: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas is treated for a broken collarbone during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • This Is Anfield understands that Kostas Tsimikas is optimistic about his prospects of playing again this season – he will be out for at least another six weeks with a broken collarbone

  • Internazionale outlet, L’Interista, report Liverpool have “shown a great interest in Nicolo” Barella – we’ve probably got enough central midfielders, thanks

  • A British Asian man is suing LFC over discrimination in job recruitment, report the Guardian

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 27, 2023: Manchester City's John Stones applauds the supporters as he goes off with an injury during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City FC at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Pep Guardiola told Amazon Prime that John Stones’ injury he picked up vs. Everton “does not look good”

  • Wimbledon FC moved and officially became MK Dons in 2004, but in the late 1990s, Prime Minister Tony Blair “was keen on an idea to relocate” them to Belfast (BBC Sport) – simply stupid

 

Video of the day and match of the night

After the dodgy refereeing seen against Burnley, we looked back at a timeline of Paul Tierney’s history with Klopp.

Match of the night is Arsenal vs. West Ham at 8.15pm (GMT), live on Amazon Prime. Brighton vs. Tottenham is also on, starting at 7.30pm on the same channel.

