It’s a quick turnaround between LASK and Fulham, so your final news overview of the week features plenty of reaction from one and build-up to the other!

Kelleher “ready” for opportunity

Alisson‘s hamstring injury has presented Caoimhin Kelleher with a big opportunity to get Premier League minutes under his belt, something which the Irishman insists he is “ready” for.

Liverpool are expected to be without their No. 1 until the visit of Man United on December 17th, with Kelleher set to fill in over the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old told LFCTV that this is the sort of chance he has “always trained for” and that he is fully prepared for the next four games between the sticks.

Jurgen Klopp praised his reserve stopper after he kept a clean sheet and made good saves during the 4-0 win over LASK, describing him as an “exceptional talent.”

The boss said “I trust him” when asked about his credentials to step in for the best No. 1 on the planet, adding that the club’s goalkeeper coach John Achterberg told him during the early days: “This will be our homegrown boy who will make it.”

3 things today: Carvalho update & Gakpo’s “big goals”

Fabio Carvalho has been encouraged to “stick with it” at RB Leipzig despite having only been handed two starts since making his loan move to Germany, harsh!

The manager also gave an update (of sorts) on the fitness of Thiago, wouldn’t it be nice to have him back as a Christmas present?

Cody Gakpo has described it as “amazing” to score at Anfield and insists the squad have “big goals” for the rest of the season

Latest Liverpool FC news

Today’s silly season rumour sees the Reds linked to teenage Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, anyone know if he’s any good?

Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term deal at the club after making his return to the side against LASK following his back injury

Klopp said it “must be a nightmare” for teams to come to Anfield after the Reds made it 10 straight wins at home on Thursday

Latest chat from elsewhere

Everton have confirmed they will appeal their 10-point deduction, let’s hope the Premier League stand their ground! (Daily Mail)

Erik ten Hag believes Andre Onana is the second-best goalkeeper in the divison. If you say so, Erik! (Sky Sports)

Pep Guardiola has said Ange Postecoglou makes football a “better place” ahead of their meeting on Sunday, ooh friend! (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Here’s the full rundown from the boss as he previewed Sunday’s clash:

It’s FA Cup second-round weekend and the action gets underway early with York looking to cause an upset at home to Wigan.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm (GMT) and BBC Two is the place to be if that sort of thing floats your boat!