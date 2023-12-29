Your final dose of daily Liverpool news this week includes some good and bad news on the fitness front and plenty of build-up to the Newcastle game.

Mac Allister trains ahead of Newcastle

In an unexpected boost, Alexis Mac Allister has been involved in full training as the Reds prepare for their upcoming New Year’s Day clash at Anfield.

After Jurgen Klopp hinted “we will see” with regard to the World Cup winner’s fitness ahead of the contest, Mac Allister was seen in training as the squad got ready for another huge Premier League clash.

The Argentine was part of a 23-man squad at Kirkby, but Jarell Quansah was absent having played the full 90 minutes against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Whether Mac Allister is fit enough to feature against the Magpies remains to be seen, but his mere inclusion in training will be enough for Reds supporters to breathe a sigh of relief, particularly given Wataru Endo‘s imminent departure to the Asian Cup.

3 things today: Injury updates & Salah plan

The boss also gave us mixed news on the likely return dates of Andy Robertson as he previewed the Newcastle clash

We are no closer to knowing when Thiago or Stefan Bajcetic will be back on the pitch, but Klopp insists the former is in a “good moment” with his fitness

Klopp was asked about his plan for the upcoming absence of Mohamed Salah, something he described as an “average situation”

Latest Liverpool FC news

The manager has cited defensive and counter-pressing improvements as key reasons for Liverpool’s improvements during the first half of the season

Opta‘s supercomputer currently has us above Arsenal to lift the title, but Man City remain the favourites. Interesting!

Liverpool fans have lapped up being on top of the pile heading towards 2024 in the manner you’d expect, and rightly so!

Premier League latest

Mikel Arteta took the VAR decision that went against Arsenal in their defeat to West Ham better than most of us expected, in fairness! (Sky Sports)

His North London counterpart and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, less so! (Daily Express)

West Ham boss and football genius David Moyes insists he is preparing to begin negotiations over a new contract at the London Stadium (Daily Mail)

Video of the day and match of the night

Here’s everything the boss said as he previewed the visit of Eddie Howe’s side on New Year’s Day.

The feast of festive football continues as Southampton take on Plymouth in the Championship.

If you’ve somehow got room in your life for more football, the game gets underway at 6pm (GMT) and you can catch it all on Sky Sports Main Event.