This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mac Allister trains, Robertson update & Newcastle build-up – Latest LFC News

Your final dose of daily Liverpool news this week includes some good and bad news on the fitness front and plenty of build-up to the Newcastle game.

 

Mac Allister trains ahead of Newcastle

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's injured Alexis Mac Allister before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In an unexpected boost, Alexis Mac Allister has been involved in full training as the Reds prepare for their upcoming New Year’s Day clash at Anfield.

After Jurgen Klopp hinted “we will see” with regard to the World Cup winner’s fitness ahead of the contest, Mac Allister was seen in training as the squad got ready for another huge Premier League clash.

The Argentine was part of a 23-man squad at Kirkby, but Jarell Quansah was absent having played the full 90 minutes against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Whether Mac Allister is fit enough to feature against the Magpies remains to be seen, but his mere inclusion in training will be enough for Reds supporters to breathe a sigh of relief, particularly given Wataru Endo‘s imminent departure to the Asian Cup.

 

3 things today: Injury updates & Salah plan

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • We are no closer to knowing when Thiago or Stefan Bajcetic will be back on the pitch, but Klopp insists the former is in a “good moment” with his fitness
  • Klopp was asked about his plan for the upcoming absence of Mohamed Salah, something he described as an “average situation”

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 26, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The manager has cited defensive and counter-pressing improvements as key reasons for Liverpool’s improvements during the first half of the season

  • Opta‘s supercomputer currently has us above Arsenal to lift the title, but Man City remain the favourites. Interesting!

  • Liverpool fans have lapped up being on top of the pile heading towards 2024 in the manner you’d expect, and rightly so!

 

Premier League latest

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, January 27, 2023: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mikel Arteta took the VAR decision that went against Arsenal in their defeat to West Ham better than most of us expected, in fairness! (Sky Sports)

  • West Ham boss and football genius David Moyes insists he is preparing to begin negotiations over a new contract at the London Stadium (Daily Mail)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Here’s everything the boss said as he previewed the visit of Eddie Howe’s side on New Year’s Day.

The feast of festive football continues as Southampton take on Plymouth in the Championship.

If you’ve somehow got room in your life for more football, the game gets underway at 6pm (GMT) and you can catch it all on Sky Sports Main Event.

