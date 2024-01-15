Monday’s news roundup includes an update on the Egyptian king’s exploits in Africa, some transfer stories, more on the former skipper and plenty more.

Salah saves the day

Mohamed Salah was the hero for Egypt, again, as he captained his country to a late point in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The Egyptian king was credited with a fortunate assist as his side broke the deadlock within two minutes, but opponents Mozambique then fired themselves into a surprise lead shortly after the interval.

It was left to Salah, who has faced questions about his penalty record in recent months, to dispatch from the spot – via the post – in the 97th minute to nick a very late draw for Egypt.

Liverpool’s No. 11 has been operating in a deeper role for his nation in recent games, and the 2004 Player of the Tournament, Jay-Jay Okocha, has encouraged him to be “honest” with the manager about his role.

Egypt are one of the bookies’ favourites to win the competition, but the early draw has left them with work to do in Group B.

They will need to improve in their upcoming clashes with Cape Verde & Ghana if they are to progress, although Reds fans may quietly be hoping they don’t!

3 things today: Training kit leak & Ramsay returns

A fresh training kit leak for 2024/25 has been revealed, but it might spark bad memories for Liverpool supporters

As expected, Liverpool have now confirmed they have recalled Calvin Ramsay from his loan at Preston North End, the latest in a growing line

Gary Neville has been spouting nonsense about Liverpool again, a reminder never to listen to Mancunian commentators and their thoughts on us

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ajax are said to be stepping up their attempts to bring Jordan Henderson back to Europe from Al-Ettifaq. We warned you, Jordan!

Reported Liverpool target Leny Yoro could be set to leave Lille for a hefty fee, the highly-rated centre-back is still only 18 years old

The Reds are said to be one of the Premier League clubs interested in Michael Olise, but Man United have a trump card

LFC Women’s Gemma Bonner says the Reds are dreaming of Wembley having made it into the Women’s FA Cup fifth round with their win over Bristol City

Latest chat from elsewhere

Everton have been charged again by the Premier League for financial breaches, 10 more points please!

Arsenal have been handed an injury boost for Gabriel Jesus ahead of a big run of fixtures, I’d forgotten he played for them! (Evening Standard)

Man United are reportedly preparing for another big summer in the transfer market, in other news grass is green (Express)

Video of the day and match of the night

Squad photographs have been a tradition at the club for decades, but you might be surprised by how much variation there has been in them!

Check out our brand-new video looking back through the archives below.

There is no Monday night football as far as the Premier League is concerned, but the AFCON has got underway if you wish to get stuck into that.

Cameroon will take on Guinea at 5pm (GMT) and you can catch that on Sky Sports Main Event if that game takes your fancy.