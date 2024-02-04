Liverpool’s No. 8 was a notable absentee from Liverpool’s matchday squad to face Arsenal on Sunday, and the reason for his omission has now been explained.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes to his starting lineup for the huge Premier League clash, with Szoboszlai an obvious absentee after only making his return to the XI in midweek.

The Hungarian was spotted in training on Friday, but This Is Anfield confirmed his absence from the squad prior to the official release of the team news.

There were some concerns over a fresh fitness issue after only just returning from a hamstring injury, and Klopp has now confirmed the 23-year-old has had a setback.

“Dom felt in the same area (hamstring), or pretty much a similar area, to where he was injured before,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Not in the game, he was fine, and then after the game slightly so we had a look at it and there was now no chance for him to be involved in this game.

“We cannot take any risk. We have to wait for further assessment, but it was clear that he cannot be involved today. That’s it, pretty much.

He has been replaced in the lineup by Ryan Gravenberch, with this the only midfield change after an impressive victory over Chelsea just four days ago.

Szoboszlai is a key cog in midfield and his absence at the Emirates is less than desirable, though the Reds have proven they can effectively cover the loss of any player this season.

Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, is on the bench as Klopp insisted for this game “it makes sense,” Cody Gakpo starts in his place in attack.

Sadly, Conor Bradley is not part of the squad after the horrible news that his father passed away on Saturday, only days after the young full-back scored his first Premier League goal.