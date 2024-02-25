Jurgen Klopp was, understandably, not best pleased with the performance of referee Chris Kavanagh at Wembley – as the challenge which forced Ryan Gravenberch off the pitch went unpunished.

Liverpool were crowned League Cup champions on Sunday, but the latest win came at a cost, yet again.

Gravenberch was stretchered off in the first half and was wearing a medical boot during the trophy celebrations, and Wataru Endo was also spotted on crutches after his heroic efforts.

It was a physical match that saw a lot of questionable challenges waved on by Kavanagh, who awarded 21 fouls in Chelsea‘s favour and just 14 for Liverpool.

A discrepancy that was certainly felt inside Wembley.

“Pochettino demands 'fairness' from referees on Klopp's farewell tour”. It worked. Not a foul or a booking. pic.twitter.com/ZjPdUYcmul — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) February 25, 2024

And the sideline tackle from Moises Caicedo, that is to see Gravenberch join the long list of injuries, did not even get a second look, leaving Klopp dumbfounded, among other words.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “There were two teams who were fighting extremely hard and the referee did not have the level of the game. That’s how it is, I’m sorry for that. Everybody saw that.

“It was not even a foul on Gravenberch?! He didn’t even whistle a foul. The fourth official says to me, ‘we cannot give a card because [he didn’t whistle for foul]’. Oh, good.

“I’m not sure if these boys are too quick for them, but this situation, for me, is obvious. The doctor saw it on the video and saw just the foot stepping on the ankle. That’s everything you need for a card.

“They did an x-ray, it is not broken but the ligaments got something. I actually feel really bad, but all the rest was brilliant.”

Mauricio Pochettino called for ‘fairness’ before the final, appearing to think that referees would favour Klopp on his farewell tour – we knew it wouldn’t be the case before, and well…