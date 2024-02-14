Jurgen Klopp has had to navigate waves of injuries throughout the season so far, and after the flu hit members of the squad, let’s take a look at the current list of doubts and absentees.

The Reds have another rare seven days between one game and the next, with no midweek match to navigate before the Saturday lunchtime trip to Brentford.

It will be of great relief to Klopp that he doesn’t have to consider another 90 minutes during the week as he had been hit with another unwelcome list of absentees in recent games.

Thankfully, both Joe Gomez and Alisson were fit to return to training on Tuesday and will be in contention for the weekend after missing the win over Burnley due to the flu.

Klopp explained that Gomez had been expected to be involved at Anfield but still had a temperature and was sent home, it looks promising that the illness has not spread beyond him and Alisson!

Ibrahima Konate will return from suspension in another piece of good news for the Reds, while Conor Bradley has now rejoined the team after missing the last two games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, was one the latest to be cast into doubt having been withdrawn at half-time on Saturday after discomfort in the same knee that forced him to miss three games.

“Same area in the knee. Nothing really bad, but he felt it again,” Klopp explained. Perhaps he was rushed back too soon, and with Gomez to be fit and ready for Brentford, the club may play it safe.

Ryan Gravenberch, meanwhile, was unable to be called upon from the bench against Burnley as “before the game [he] felt the groin,” but he took part in training to allay any concerns.

Mohamed Salah is rarely on the injury list but his hamstring strain from AFCON kept him out of eight games, though his absence now looks set to end.

The No. 11 was back in training on Tuesday and we all know if it was up to him, we will be seeing him on the right wing in London on Saturday – though we all might have to settle for a place on the bench, but time will tell.

Dominik Szoboszlai recently succumbed to a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury from the start of the year and Klopp said “we are fighting for days” when it comes to his return.

The midfielder has been running outside, but it is a day by day outlook for the Hungarian as the manager previously acknowledged even the Carabao Cup final on February 25 could come too soon.

Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Joel Matip all remain long-term absentees, while Thiago faces a fresh spell on the sidelines