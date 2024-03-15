★ PREMIUM
Big injury update, left-back wanted & new contract – Latest Liverpool FC News

Jurgen Klopp has handed Liverpool a big injury boost, while a Premier League defender has been linked with a summer switch to Anfield.

 

Significant Liverpool injury update

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota aren’t fit to face Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, but a positive injury update has emerged regarding the trio.

Jones will be back first, potentially featuring at home to Brighton on March 31 after the international break, while Trent and Jota could be back to the trip to United in the league on April 7.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch is back for the weekend action after being stretchered off in the Carabao Cup final.

READ: Klopp confirms when 3 players could return – surprisingly good news on Jota

 

Reds ‘front-runners’ to sign Ait-Nouri

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 4, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Aït-Nouri during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

According to La Gazetta De Fennec, an Algerian football outlet, Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Reds are the club who are the “most serious,” claim sources close to the player, with Man City, Man United and Chelsea credited with interest, too.

Ait-Nouri, 22, shone up against Mohamed Salah at Molineux back in 2021/22, and he has started 21 Premier League games so far this season.

Could he be viewed as Andy Robertson‘s long-term successor?

 

4 things today: Europa League draw & new Reds deal

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool will play Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals – a repeat of the 5-0 win in Italy in 2020 would be nice! – and both legs will kick off at 8pm (UK)
  • Jayden Danns has signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool, which is a special moment for a brilliant young prospect. What a future he has at Anfield!

 

From the press conference

  • Bobby Clark is “fine” after getting a knock in the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague, which is good news. What a great moment his first-ever Reds goal was!
  • Klopp expects an “uncomfortable” meeting with Atalanta next month, admitting he has a “lot of respect” for them

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Friday, August 11, 2023: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City FC at Turf Moor. Man City won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • It’s Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich and Man City vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals – the English clubs will face each other in the semis if they win. Great draw for Liverpool!

  • Man United have received a triple injury boost ahead of the visit of the Reds, with Harry Maguire among those fit to return. Is that not a boost for Liverpool, though?

  • Man City are still interested in signing West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer – that would be an annoyingly brilliant signing!

 

Video of the day and match of the night

In a lovely gesture, Liverpool and AXA have joined forces to support caregivers, giving a section of seats to them at Anfield for the rest of the season:

Match of the night is Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, as first hosts third, taking a three-point advantage into the game.

Liverpool sit fifth in the standings currently.

In terms of men’s football, there is nothing to write home about this evening!

