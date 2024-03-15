Jurgen Klopp has handed Liverpool a big injury boost, while a Premier League defender has been linked with a summer switch to Anfield.

Significant Liverpool injury update

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota aren’t fit to face Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, but a positive injury update has emerged regarding the trio.

Jones will be back first, potentially featuring at home to Brighton on March 31 after the international break, while Trent and Jota could be back to the trip to United in the league on April 7.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch is back for the weekend action after being stretchered off in the Carabao Cup final.

Reds ‘front-runners’ to sign Ait-Nouri

According to La Gazetta De Fennec, an Algerian football outlet, Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Reds are the club who are the “most serious,” claim sources close to the player, with Man City, Man United and Chelsea credited with interest, too.

Ait-Nouri, 22, shone up against Mohamed Salah at Molineux back in 2021/22, and he has started 21 Premier League games so far this season.

Could he be viewed as Andy Robertson‘s long-term successor?

4 things today: Europa League draw & new Reds deal

Liverpool will play Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals – a repeat of the 5-0 win in Italy in 2020 would be nice! – and both legs will kick off at 8pm (UK)

Jayden Danns has signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool, which is a special moment for a brilliant young prospect. What a future he has at Anfield!

Klopp has revealed a new fitness plan for Stefan Bajcetic – Liverpool’s forgotten man will feel like a new signing next season!

Virgil van Dijk expects a “difficult” test against Man United on Sunday – but they can’t play for a 0-0 draw this time…

From the press conference

Ibrahima Konate is ‘probably going to lose’ the race to be fit for Sunday – another chance for the immaculate Jarell Quansah to shine!

Bobby Clark is “fine” after getting a knock in the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague, which is good news. What a great moment his first-ever Reds goal was!

Klopp expects an “uncomfortable” meeting with Atalanta next month, admitting he has a “lot of respect” for them

Latest chat from elsewhere

It’s Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich and Man City vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals – the English clubs will face each other in the semis if they win. Great draw for Liverpool!

Man United have received a triple injury boost ahead of the visit of the Reds, with Harry Maguire among those fit to return. Is that not a boost for Liverpool, though?

Man City are still interested in signing West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer – that would be an annoyingly brilliant signing!

Video of the day and match of the night

In a lovely gesture, Liverpool and AXA have joined forces to support caregivers, giving a section of seats to them at Anfield for the rest of the season:

“In many ways, caregivers are unsung heroes”@AXA & LFC have joined forces to support caregivers, dedicating a section of seats to them at Anfield for the remainder of the season. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2024

Match of the night is Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, as first hosts third, taking a three-point advantage into the game.

Liverpool sit fifth in the standings currently.

In terms of men’s football, there is nothing to write home about this evening!